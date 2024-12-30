Fernando Alonso He is one of the best athletes in the history of Spain. The pilot was the first Spaniard to win a formula 1 championship in 2005, a feat he would repeat the following year. The two-time champion, who two decades later continues competing in the ‘Great Circus’ with the Aston Martin, caused a unprecedented fury at the controls of the R25 and R26, giving rise to the famous ‘Blue Tide’, a legion of fans of the Oveta star that invaded the entire country.

There are numerous symbols of that glorious era of the two-time Formula 1 champion that has remained etched in the memory of fans of the motorsportsince they went from the asphalt of the circuits to the streets. Precisely one of those icons that that time left us was a daisies sticker, which since 2005 began decorate many cars Spanish. But what does it have to do with Fernando Alonso?

The daisy and Fernando Alonso stickers

In the mythical helmet worn by Fernando Alonso in 2005 When he was crowned champion (although today he still uses a similar design) he had a drawing of a daisy at the bottom. The reason was the sponsorship of the Italian brand Guru, a fashion company from the transalpine country that became Renault team sponsor that same year precisely. In fact, right next to the flower you can read the name of the company.

The fascination with Fernando Alonso made thousands of drivers in Spain want to wear that same sticker in their own cars, and that is why so many vehicles could be seen circulating through the streets of Spain with a daisy stuck to their bodywork. In fact, can still be seen on occasion to a car with the flower, which has been there for almost two decades and whose motif is the Asturian driver.





You can still purchase these stickers at through pages like Amazon, And the fever for Fernando Alonso continues today. The Aston Martin driver marked a before and after in motor sport in Spain, and that is why countless Formula 1 fans follow the pinnacle of motorsport today thanks to him. The fever for Oviedo reached unprecedented levels until now, and the vestiges of that fury for Prince of Asturias Sports Award They are still visible today.