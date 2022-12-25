In the whole month of December there is an environment in which society dresses in Christmas spirit, and prepare to receive new Year, have passed inns, and the reunion with the family to celebrate Christmas and share gifts is evident. You enjoy the Christmas dinner, feels the positive climate of the community to acquire new items from home, clothing, very particular tastes, in short, a collective joy that contributes to generating an empathetic and positive social environment.

Since the second half of December, non-profit organizations, service clubs, municipal governments, educational institutions They give themselves to the task of thinking about those children who would not have toys when they woke up the morning of the December 25th, and organize collections to provide underprivileged children presents that are significant and strengthen their emotional essence.

Sensitive citizens donate dinners to nursing homes, hospitals and shelters in order to serve on a date so full of harmony.

Entire families are organized for coexistence and Christmas Eve dinner on December 24, considering a number of members of the standard average of 20 to 25 people for each family in which they invest at least five thousand pesos, including some drinks and without considering gifts.

Other families do not have enough for dinner since the members have a minimum salary of 100 a day, working twelve hours in factories or maquiladoras and with so many debts and credits arriving on Saturday the week ends.

In short, they have to adapt and endure like every year, affirming that for the next year they will be better.

The emotion for the date is felt in the middle, the expectation of many who received the exchanges, which by the way fills them with joy, without forgetting that in some homes liquor, music and everything that allows ” liven up” the moment of celebration.

However, what could have started with great expectations to celebrate, only remained that, a passing illusion, for those who received the expected gift, having increased their material possessions, for those who did not, the disappointment of not having received what they expected, and for those who did not celebrate as they wanted because their finances did not allow them, the reality that life continues with its multiple difficulties.

That yes, having unleashed in the market a movement of consumerism interesting for the pockets, and for many others the fact that the long-awaited bonus vanished from their hands, and the year will be received by snapping their fingers since we have a financial culture pessimistic, of course there is no financial freedom, we are in an economic system where we are clinging to the trunk of illusion, inequalities continue to multiply poverty as pointed out by the Guatemalan political scientist Gloria Álvarez.

The end-of-year festivities rekindle the feeling of solidarity, unity, love, peace, faith, but they also expose the social and economic levels that exist in our society, where hundreds of children are mobilized with their mothers to receive a Christmas present, most often consisting of a toy or chocolate, to “alleviate poverty” for people who live in rural communities or are factory workers whose wages vanish in one meal a day.

But let’s reflect, if we ask ourselves about the origin of Christmas, of course we will answer that it is the birth of Jesus. But! What is truly the meaning of his arrival and the impact it has and will have for humanity!

World Christianity has been celebrating this date as the birth of Jesus Christ, although there are still discrepancies and it has not been possible to define this date with absolute certainty, however, when the origins of Christianity are analyzed, it can be seen that during its first 300 years, the focus was not on knowing a date to celebrate his birth, but on the impact of his arrival on personal, family and social life.

The history and sociological studies of the institutionalization of the Catholic Church in the world, indicate that from the celebration of the coming of Jesus Christ, a great contribution and advances have been generated for the benefit of humanity that have been reflected in the sensitivity and empathy for our fellow men.

That is why it is absurd to leave the celebration of the December holidays and Christmas itself, as a mere materialism-consumerism in a party where wine, gifts and conviviality exalt emotions for a while, to later continue with the reality of life without deep meaning, to continue living life without wisdom and solid knowledge to be able to solve the problems we face.

Christmas is the time to give us the opportunity to know the true meaning of its essence, and the great spiritual value it has for our history as humanity, with the aim of refounding a reason for life that transcends our lives, families and society.

We confront it in the region of Mayo of Sonora that they make for a conscience of celebration of Christmas?

Those who administer the culture, it is important to look towards the Mayo indigenous communities, since the 22nd there are indigenous ceremonies and rituals that celebrate the arrival of the messiah where the brotherhood of the dance of matachines, paskolas and deer intervene, the veneration of Jesus from indigenous syncretism It would make it possible to know the essence of our ancestors, promote identity and, based on tradition, contribute to the appropriation of their cultural heritage.

Another area of ​​opportunity is to promote Mexican pastorelas as an element that generates awareness and reflection between good and evil. In the theatrical performances, they reflect on various moral dilemmas around coexistence, apart from the Mexican pastorelas are a cultural heritage.

It is important to define that cultural action from the municipalities has to be designed from a plural perspective that integrates the various sectors and approaches such as: The promotion of reading, public training, the development of the arts, quality popular events in the programs official, the authorization of forums for access to culture as a right.

It is evident that in the face of marketing and consumerism, the community increasingly forgets the true meaning of Christmas, impacting on a social practice that becomes a cultural characteristic of our environment, these are jubilant dates, it is also a time to make a strong call for solidarity, fraternity, love, charity, goodness and mercy.

In any case, as Pope Francis pointed out, “Christmas is the feast of faith and hope, which overcomes uncertainty and pessimism.”

To live the meaning of Christmas, we have to give THANKS for this opportunity to meet, meet again, reconcile, experience again, also to mitigate pain through the powerful force of forgiveness.

We recommend you read:

May the Night called “GOOD NIGHT” be of liberation, beyond the pagan: of doctrines and ignorance. Let it be A GOOD NIGHT of LIGHTING, so that our eyes of the soul see the TRUTH of heaven, which is within us.

I wish each of my friends, acquaintances, loved ones, and family that this Christmas is a time for reflection to be better human beings, that we can come together to practice kindness, love, and gratitude.

It’s time to love and love, live and let live, forgive and forgive.

In all my successes and failures I fight to be a good human being, GOD BLESS YOU and let’s build a better world with positive works that allow us to be better human beings. To all my loved ones who have trusted me and have supported my professional and personal life, who have shown me the path to happiness, I am extremely grateful. Pax Et Bonum