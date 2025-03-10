The sudden death of Carles Miñarro, one of the doctors of Barça’s first team, has impacted fully on the league this weekend. On Saturday the game was postponed against Osasuna out of respect for the family. The doctor’s death left the soccer players and the Staffaccording to Joan Laporta.

This Sunday, Mar Ballester, Dr. Miñarro’s wife, confirmed her husband’s death through X with a meaningful message in which she gave her goodbye: “With much sadness, I communicate the sudden death of my husband, Carles Miñarro, on March 8. Husband, father, brother, cousin, brother -in -law … a great person we will always remember. Dep ”.

The vigil of Dr. Miñarro will begin this Monday afternoon at the Sancho de Ávila funeral home in Barcelona. And this Tuesday morning they are scheduled to be buried with the unknown of whether Barça players can go, taking into account that in the afternoon they have a match against Benfica.





Read too

The avant -garde, agencies

No date for Barça-Osasuna

That said, there is still no date to play the postponed game against Osasuna. The calendar is very tight and will depend on the future of Barça in the Copa del Rey and in the Champions League. If it reaches the final of both competitions, the match may not be until May 20-21, between the penultimate and last day of the League.

This article It was originally published in RAC1.