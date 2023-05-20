Deutsche Wellei

05/20/2023 – 4:30 am

Unlike the 1st and 2nd Lula governments, the invitation to Brazil is less a reflection of prestige and more a deference to the G20, in addition to an attempt to garner sympathy from the Global South to the Ukrainian cause, according to experts. After a 14-year hiatus, Brazil returns this year to the G7 summit, a forum of heads of state that brings together the United States, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada, plus the European Union (EU).

The group, which accounts for 45% of world GDP, is meeting this weekend in Hiroshima, Japan. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, landed in the city this Thursday (18/05) along with a delegation of diplomats.

+ Lula meets with Japanese Prime Minister and proposes greater cooperation

Brazil is participating for the seventh time as a guest at the event – ​​all during the Lula administrations, the last one being in 2009 – along with seven other countries: Australia, Comoros (country that chairs the African Union), Cook Islands (president of the Forum of Pacific Islands), India, Indonesia, Republic of Korea and Vietnam.

The choice of Hiroshima as the venue for the meeting is no coincidence: the tragic fate of the city, massacred by the United States with nuclear weapons in 1945, at the end of World War II, reinforces the Japanese campaign for nuclear disarmament and dialogues with the main theme of the meeting – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymir Zelensky, should also participate in the event.

risk of frustration

At the opening of the summit, the US and UK announced new sanctions against Moscow. The action, the G7 said in a statement, is necessary to “raise the costs [do conflito] for Russia and those who support the country’s war efforts.”

The issue is delicate for Brazil, which has stuck to the tradition of neutrality in Brazilian foreign policy by avoiding harsh positions against the government of Vladimir Putin.

“I think President Lula will leave this trip a little frustrated, because the focus [do G7] evidently lies in the assessment of the circumstances of the war in Ukraine and the adoption of measures to contain Russia”, opines Antônio Carlos Lessa, professor of International Relations at the University of Brasilia (UNB) and researcher at the University of Illinois (USA).

Guilherme Casarões, professor of International Relations at FGV-SP, also assesses that “Brazil has a tradition of not supporting unilateral sanctions that are not specifically approved by the United Nations. This should leave Brazil in a more difficult position”. As a guest at the event, however, the country does not have a decisive influence on the course of discussions.

He explains that the G7, which became notable throughout its existence for economic discussions from the perspective of industrialized countries, acquired a more geopolitical character from the intensification of the dispute between the US and China and the intensification of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine , with the existence of different views on the war interdicting the debate in international forums.

“It is a way of trying to discuss the war from a Western perspective, which is not aligned with Russia or China, and without direct clashes, as would be the case with NATO. [Organização do Tratado do Atlântico Norte, aliança militar criada no pós-guerra]”, he says.

Another point, although less relevant this year, according to him, is the resistance of the G7 “to the changes in the global economy that China is trying to impose”, such as the threat to the hegemony of the dollar and the strengthening of alternative development banks to the West .

“The G7 today is a more reactive, more defensive bloc, insofar as it is trying to safeguard the existing rules of the world economy to resist a change, which I would say inevitable, albeit in the medium term, of these rules based on interests of China, which today asserts itself as the second largest economy in the world.”

Why did Brazil stay outside the G7 for so many years?

If between 2003 and 2009 the Brazilian presence in the G7 was explained by the good image and growing international protagonism of the country under the first two Lula governments, the return to the summit, this time, has a simpler, almost formal reason.

According to Lessa, the invitation to the Brazilian president to go to Hiroshima is much more a deference to the G20 than to the figure of Lula, since in December of this year Brazil will assume the presidency of the club that brings together the twenty largest economies in the world – so much so that they participate of this G7 summit also India, current president of the G20, and Indonesia, which chaired the group in 2022.

“It is not a specific invitation to resume an active Brazilian foreign policy. It wasn’t Lula or Lula’s Brazil that was invited. In the case of this specific summit, it was because of these circumstances and the intention of the G7 to get closer to the emerging powers, to engage in a more consistent dialogue with the leaders of the Global South”, he explains.

Brazil’s absence from the G7 summits from 2009 onwards was also more due to pragmatic issues, due to the importance that the G20 itself came to have before the G7 after the 2008 crisis and the decline of North American hegemony. “It’s not a matter of Brazil having lost international relevance, but of the existence of another forum, which made Brazil’s presence in the G7 superfluous”, argues Casarões, from FGV-SP.

But the promise of a multilateral international order faded with the intensification of geopolitical tensions, and this was followed by the hollowing out of the G20. “The big challenge today is that recovering the role of the G20 also involves pacifying the conflict between Russia and Ukraine”, says Casarões.

What to expect from Brazilian participation in the G7?

Brazil participates in the three official meetings of the G7 summit. In addition to Ukraine and nuclear disarmament, topics such as inflation, energy and climate issues, food security, public health and sustainable development will also be discussed, as well as – in a message to Beijing – the opening and freedom of the Indo-Pacific region.

Representatives of the United Nations (UN), International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, International Energy Agency, World Health Organization and World Trade Organization will also be present.

In addition to the official schedule, Lula met with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, and should also meet with Prime Ministers Narendra Modi (India) and Fumio Kishida (Japan) and with President Joko Widodo (Indonesia). .

Professor at the Department of Political Science at the University of São Paulo (USP), Janina Onuki sees participation in the G7 as important to reopen dialogue with the great powers, strengthen Brazil’s capacity for regional and international leadership among emerging countries, as well as demonstrate political and economic stability to attract investment. “It is a sign that Brazil is once again important on the international stage, bringing hope that it can lead coalitions in favor of medium and small countries”, she assesses.

Casarões, from FGV-SP, points out that the invitation would be a recognition of Brazil’s ability to move between the two antagonistic poles of the world order, and offers an opportunity for Lula to talk to more western leaders about the war, in addition to repositioning himself in prisons global food and energy markets.

Lessa, from the UNB, has a more critical view and speaks of “limited gains for Brazil” because the climate agenda and the promotion of multilateralism, two points of interest in Brazilian foreign policy, should not have much space at the event.

“The possibilities of protagonism are very small”, he says. He cites the changes in the international scenario, the war itself and “agendas where Brazil’s positions have no political capital”, such as the ambitions of brokering peace between Ukraine and Russia.

“President Lula has been consistently talking about this instead of reinforcing the credentials in which Brazil can really grow more: leadership in the climate agenda, defense of democracy and the liberal international order, with emphasis on a very important agenda of Brazilian foreign policy, which is the democratization and reform of international instances with the strengthening of multilateralism – a flag that Japan, Germany and India also defend. Valuing this discourse would make more sense for Brazil than engaging in discussions about Russia.”

For Lessa, the invitation from the G7, in this sense, is an effort to co-opt the Global South. “And this effort only makes sense if there are concrete gains for these countries at the table. It is not what we see here.”

different visions

Despite the Brazilian government having condemned the Russian invasion in UN resolutions, Brazilian foreign policy also had gestures that cast doubt on its tradition of neutrality, causing uneasiness between European and American diplomacy – starting with the discreet meeting, without prior announcement to the press, between the special advisor to the Presidency of the Republic for International Affairs, Celso Amorim, and President Vladimir Putin in Moscow at the end of March.

Under pressure from both sides, the Brazilian government was reportedly careful not to offend Russia, on the grounds that this would jeopardize peace negotiation efforts. “Every war ends in negotiation and conversation. Brazil has to reserve itself to help whenever it is useful for it to be useful”, argues Marcos Azambuja, who for many years served the Itamaraty as an ambassador and today works as a consultant for the Brazilian Center for International Relations (Cebri).

Casarões, from FGV-SP, explains that these controversial positions by the Lula government are rooted in a “historical vision of the PT condemning American imperialism”, and in the image of Russia as an antagonist of these North American aspirations, despite the interest of other geopolitical actors. “But Lula realized that this situation is more complex than simply blaming Ukraine”, he says. “As much responsibility as both sides may have, you cannot equate those responsibilities to the extent that one country has flagrantly violated international law and encroached on the other.”

It was in this context of uneasiness that Lula sent Amorim to Ukraine in early May, less than two weeks before the G7 summit.

“The trip to Kiev was important to signal that Brazil is willing to have a balanced and equidistant posture between the two parties to the conflict – but always understanding that one was attacked and the other attacked”, emphasizes Casarões. “I think the West has already realized that Lula can be an important partner, and that it is better at this moment to try to accommodate Brazilian interests than to isolate Brazil and throw it into Russia’s lap.”























