A few months ago the musical project inspired by the film ‘Mean girls‘ from 2004 and this October 3in the middle of his pink dayit is confirmed that it will be a theatrical release and its release date is revealed, exciting its fans too much.

The ‘Mean Girls’ musical went from a streaming project to a world premiere due to the great success and high expectations that its audience has. Through its official account it has been confirmed that it will hit the big screen at the beginning of 2024.

The musical of ‘Mean girls‘ is a film written by Tina Fey, who played teacher Sharon Norbury in the 2004 release, and will be released in theaters on January 12, 2024, that is, 20 years later than its original version.

The ‘Mean Girls’ musical already has a theatrical release date

Part of the cast of the new mean girls movie is made up of Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp, who have extensive experience in the world of acting, so the stakes are high for everyone.

But not only that, the cast will also bring back some well-known actors from its history such as Tina Fey, teacher Norbury; Tim Meadows as Principal Duvall; Jenna Fischer as Mrs. Heron; Busy Phillips as Regina George’s mother; and Jon Hamm as Coach Carr.

After its release in theaters, the film will arrive exclusively on the Paramount+ streaming platform, where it was planned to be released from the beginning, but due to the expectation it generated, they decided to move it to a theatrical release.

