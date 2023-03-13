Dhe Broadcasting Council of Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk has elected the station’s previous administrative director, Ralf Ludwig, as the new director. Ludwig received 33 yes votes, 12 broadcasting councilors voted against him, and there were three abstentions. Ludwig has already achieved the necessary two-thirds majority in the first ballot.

Ludwig was proposed by the MDR board of directors in January as the successor to the current director Karola Wille. Their contract expires at the end of October. The 63-year-old was not seeking a third term.

Before the election, Ludwig had stated that he wanted to improve public acceptance of the MDR. It is “a task and an obligation at the same time to strengthen people’s trust in reporting and to regain what has been lost,” said Ludwig at the meeting of the MDR Broadcasting Council. The transformation process must be continued “consistently”. “One thing is certain: the digital transformation of the media is no longer being reversed,” said 54-year-old Ludwig. The goal is a balanced relationship between linear content and online offers. However, the MDR is still “too fragmented and too slow” when it comes to expanding the digital offerings.

In addition, the presence of the MDR programs in the ARD television program must be expanded. The offers would have to be made more visible here, said Ludwig. The new reporting offers from the federal states in the ARD “daily topics” have developed positively. For further expansion, topics from the population should be included more frequently. When presenting his goals to the Broadcasting Council, Ludwig also advocated a joint media library for ARD and ZDF.

Born in Borna near Leipzig in 1968, Ralf Ludwig studied economics at the University of Leipzig and began his career at MDR in 1999. He has been the administrative director since 2015.