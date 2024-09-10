The director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Destin Daniel Cretton, is in negotiations to direct the highly anticipated film. This announcement puts an end to speculation about who would take charge of the new installment of one of the most successful franchises, starring Tom Holland. Cretton He will be the fourth director to direct a film Spider-Manfollowing in the footsteps of Jon Watts, Marc Webb and Sam Raimi, who have contributed their own style to the different versions.

The film will once again be a co-production between Sony and Marvel Studiosproperty of Disneywhich strengthens the collaboration between both studios to bring the character to the big screen. As for the script, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommerswho worked on the three previous films with Tom Holland, will return to write this new installment, while Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal will be in charge of production.

According to close sources, Spider-Man 4 is already in active development and filming is expected to begin early next year. Although plot details have not yet been revealed, the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home left fans with a big question mark, as the entire world, including those closest to Peter Parker, like MJ, forgot who he really is. This detail leaves open the possibility of new and exciting stories.

In a 2023 interview, Tom Holland He mentioned that they had already had initial meetings to discuss the purpose of a fourth film. According to the actor, those conversations revolved around one key question: “Why do this again?” However, it seems that they have found the answer, and fans can expect more details about the spider-hero’s return in the near future.

For now, the closest tape is the new one from Captain America, So it remains to be seen at what point the friendly neighbor will return.

Via: Hollywood Reporter

Author’s note: There seem to be a lot of problems with this film, let’s hope it’s the last one so they can give the character a new reboot. We’ll have to see if they manage to give a worthy ending to Hollando’s version and we continue with Miles Morales in that universe.