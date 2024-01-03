After more than 30 films and almost 10 television series, Marvel Studios has created a completely new hero. While it is true that characters like Phil Coulson, Darcy, and many more were conceived specifically for the MCU, This is the first time we see a character with powers never before seen in comics.and its introduction had all kinds of results.

During the sixth episode of the second season of What If…?, we are presented with a reality in which Ragnarök arrived in Asgard ahead of time, thus preventing Odin from hiding the Tesseract on Earth, just as we saw in Captain America: The First Avenger. Instead, the Space Gem crashed into a lake north of New York in what is now the United States. This chapter introduces us to Kahhoria Native American, who after interacting with these waters, obtains powers related to this mystical objective.

In general, Kahhori is able to use the power of the Space Stone to increase her speed, strength, and create portals. who can teleport anything to wherever she wants. In her introductory chapter we can see her change history, something that has caused a series of mixed reactions on social networks.

The main problem that many have pointed out with this chapter is the way in which a series of creative liberties have been taken with the history that we all know. Instead of us seeing the English colonize the Native Americans, The episode introduces us to the Spanish, led by an alternate version of Juan Ponce de León, in search of the Fountain of Youth and, as a consequence, they have begun to enslave the inhabitants of this region. Likewise, we are introduced to Isabella of Castile, who in real life was already dead by the time these expeditions took place, in an antagonistic way.

Regarding these changes and the negative reaction from the public, AC Bradley, screenwriter and executive producer of What If…?, commented the following:

“You're right! But in this universe, rumors of the tesseract and the forbidden lake reached Europe, so those looking for the fountain of youth began looking in New York and not Florida.”

You're right! But in this universe, the rumors of the tesseract & forbidden lake made it to Europe so those searching for the Fountain of Youth started looking in NY and not in Florida. — AC Bradley (@TheAshBradley) December 27, 2023

The writer has justified herself by pointing out that this is an alternate reality where the historical events that we know have changed substantially, and considering that we are talking about a work of fiction, it is not difficult to imagine this. Howeverthe representation of the Spanish, despite being similar to what we saw in our history, has caused a series of controversies. Specifically, the public in Spain is unhappy with the way their history was portrayed, with multiple users trying to completely ignore their involvement in genocides throughout Latin America.

Regardless of this controversy, the final outcome of the episode, i.e. Kahhori's introduction was positive. This character quickly gained a huge number of fans, not only for being a completely original character for the MCU, but his episode is considered the best of the second season of What If…? Her popularity has been so great that many expect that both she and Captain Carter will have some type of participation in Secret Warswhich would make the leap to live action.

We just have to see what Marvel's next step will be with Kahhori.. On related topics, here you can see the first look at the third season of What If…? Likewise, Henry Cavill talks about the possibility of joining the MCU.

Editor's Note:

The Kahhori episode was the best of the second season of What If…? Like many fans, I can't wait to see more of this character, whether it's a new chapter of this animated series, or a leap into the world of live action in secret war or some other MCU project.

Via: Marvel