For the second consecutive year, the best juvenile team in Spain, both male and female, will leave the courts of the Real Murcia Club de Tenis 1919. More than three hundred tennis players from sixty teams [31 masculinos y 29 femeninos], will compete in these facilities from August 22 to 26. Admission will be free throughout the competition.

The women’s team that will present the Real Murcia Tennis Club will be made up of Carmen María Muñoz, Sara Gabriela, Irene Balsalobre, Marta Carpe, Lucía Martínez, Blanca Sánchez and Anna Kolomiets. For their part, Gonzalo Marín, Pablo Carmona, Sacha Beyrath, Carlos González-Sicilia, Álvaro García, Jesús Medina, Pascual Rodríguez and Ignacio Sánchez will play in the men’s category. In front will be Antonio Alcaraz and Juan José Ródenas, respectively.

teams from all over Spain, 31 men and 29 women, will compete for the title in the 23rd edition of the tournament, which will have free admission.

The Real Sociedad Club de Campo Murcia, where Carlos Alcaraz started, and other renowned teams such as CT Barcelona, ​​CT Chamartín, CT Valencia, Real Zaragoza CT or Sporting Tenis Club Mallorca will also present teams.

The order of the game will be decided by draw on August 21, the day on which a presentation will be held with all the teams. The first matches will be played on the 22nd, culminating in the grand final on the 26th.

permanent headquarters



Last year, the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) selected the Murcian club as the permanent venue for this competition known as the Tono Páez in Memoriam Trophy. In the last edition, the winners were CT Alborán, in the men’s category, and RGC Covadonga, in the women’s category.

Throughout this year, the Murcian club is hosting different national and international championships, among which the ATP Challenger Costa Cálida Region of Murcia stands out. Likewise, in the first week of next November, it will host the MAPFRE Spain Absolute Tennis Championships for top category men’s and women’s teams – Orange Cup.