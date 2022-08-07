The drivers market this summer has so far given quite a few surprises and twists. At the moment, however, although the official announcements are missing, at least in the McLaren team the situation seems well defined. In fact, barring last-minute upheavals, the Woking team will field in 2023 a very young couple formed by Lando Norris and rookie Oscar Piastri. Virtually all the international media in fact agree that after the Hungarian GP Daniel Ricciardo was informed that his seat for 2023 – although protected by a solid contract – will instead be left to his young compatriot, back from the abrupt break with the Alpine. The former Red Bull driver, who a few weeks ago reiterated his firm belief in staying with McLaren for next season on his social channels, will therefore have to find another accommodation.

In F1 the only free seat is ‘appreciated’ by the native of Perth seems to be precisely that of the Alpine, a team with which Ricciardo has already raced in the two-year period 2019-2020 – when it was still called Renault – collecting two podiums and then ‘abandoning it’ just to land in McLaren. The Australian’s only antagonist could be Pierre Gasly, the French driver on whom the Losanga home has already set its sights in the past. In fact, the AlphaTauri standard bearer could also disengage from the contract signed with the team from Faenza a few months ago. Less likely, for Ricciardo, the option of a jump in IndyCar appears instead. Also for this reason the site Racer.com he underlined how McLaren is now cheering precisely for a Ricciardo-Alpine agreement.

The leaders of Woking, who will have to agree with Ricciardo for a severance payment given the existing contract between the parties until the end of 2023, would in fact have no intention of announcing the entry into Piastri’s team until the Honey Badger has found a ‘ other accommodation. A transfer to Alpine, in what would effectively be an exchange of seats with Piastri, could be the only solution capable of satisfying all the parties involved. However, it will be necessary to understand in the coming weeks how insidious the competition represented by Gasly can be.