When the McLaren MCL60 was presented to the world, in February of a year ago, no one hid the fact that the World Championship would start off uphill. A correct prediction: at the start of the championship in Bahrain, both Norris and Piastri struggled at the back of the grid.

And in the race there is little to laugh about: Lando 17th, after a flurry of pit stops; Oscar retired after about ten laps with various technical problems. It is here that Andrea Stella, the new team principal of Woking where he had joined in 2015 as Fernando Alonso’s engineer, breaks the silence with a few clear words: “We knew it. And we have to accept it: we will not be competitive before July”.

And in July, at the Austrian GP, ​​the substantial package of developments arrives, allowing Norris to qualify fourth and finish in the same position. Seven days later, Piastri also receives the package of updates and achieves a brilliant third time in qualifying at Silverstone, to finish just shy of the podium under the checkered flag.

Mission accomplished, then: July was supposed to be and July was. And the rest of the year does not betray the new balance: despite a miserable start to the season, McLaren finishes the championship in fourth place, its best result since 2012. And the trend of improvement since the beginning of the summer is confirmed by nine podium finishes, with six second places for Norris who closes the world championship in sixth position.

Why all this tirade about McLaren from a year ago? Because it is an example of how important developments are during a championship. Shared reading claims that a single-seater with ambitions of playing for the world championship must improve, between the first and the last race of the season, by at least one second.

Almost one and a half, if the first races were not that great. The 2023 McLaren has succeeded, and with a timing that at the beginning of the year, in the dark days without results, its team principal had even been able to predict with precise stages that then came to fruition. And this year the MCL38 is not doing much differently: the single-seater designed by Peter Prodromou and James Key, again not very consistent in the first two races on the calendar, has brought Norris immediately behind the Ferrari one-two in Australia.

Then Lando scored four second places and the victory in Miami. Then the white-hot battle with Verstappen in Austria, before the contact at the top of the hill that ended up crippling the race for both, and the third place in a Silverstone that almost saw him cry, blaming himself for a series of errors that should not have nullified his pole position that was only to be converted into a victory. And without these errors, perhaps, today McLaren would no longer be chasing Ferrari currently second in the world championship with a paltry seven points of advantage.