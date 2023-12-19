McLaren did the whole 'Grand Touring' principle slightly differently. The McLaren GT did not have an engine in the nose like most GTs, but a V8 just behind the cabin and a carbon fiber monocoque. Now it is four years old and is getting an update and a new name. The brand's long-distance king is today succeeded by the McLaren GTS.

The purpose of the car is the same as its predecessor: to be a perfect middle ground between a tough racer and a soft mileage eater. Once again this happens with an eight-cylinder and a carbon fiber tub, because why would McLaren change that? The same applies to the appearance, because the McLaren GT and GTS look exactly the same.

The front bumper has been slightly refined, as have the air intakes on top of the rear wheel arches. Under the skin, the adaptive suspension ensures that you clearly feel the difference between the driving modes Comfort, Sport and Track. There is an optional sports exhaust system. Also nice: the lift system now lifts the nose to 130 millimeters in four seconds instead of eight seconds.

Specifications of the McLaren GTS

The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 is now 15 hp stronger and now produces 635 hp. The GTS weighs 10 kilos less than the GT with a weight of 1,520 kilos. From a standstill you can reach 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds with the launch control. Going to 200 km/h takes 8.9 seconds and acceleration only stops at 326 km/h. Shifting gears are a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and power goes to the rear wheels.

Inside, there's a 10.25-inch driver display and a 7-inch center screen. The GTS comes standard with a twelve-piece speaker set from Bowers & Wilkins. You can also personalize the interior to your heart's content and there are of course packages for some visible carbon fiber.

When will the McLaren GTS arrive?

The British car brand has not yet announced what the McLaren GTS will cost. The GT initially went for around 250,000 euros. You have to think in that direction. We do know that the first customers will receive their updated GT sometime in 2024. We will have to drive it again first, but on paper it looks like McLaren has done a great job again.