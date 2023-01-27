The ability to personalize your McLaren Artura is a “privilege” that owners of the British marque’s first mass-produced high-performance hybrid supercar can afford thanks to the Artura configurator online by McLaren Artura configurator. Recently, Lando Norris, official driver of the McLaren Formula One team, also took advantage of it, and decided to fine-tune his own ideal Artura getting inspired to the colors that have so far distinguished him during his adventure in the top four-wheeled motoring championship.

And so, inspired by his trademark blue and yellow helmet, Lando chose bright yellow brake calipers to contrast the gloss black 10-spoke Dynamo Super-Lightweight forged alloy wheels and the color Aurora Blue for the livery of the supercar in the Vision trim. Performance is the strength of Norris’ career, which is why he decided to add external and internal packages in carbon fibre: the first comprises the front splitter, diffuser, rear bumper and wing mirror housings, all finished in visible carbon with a bright finish, while the second replaces the standard Satin Black finish with carbon fiber obviously in a This also characterizes the larger paddle shifters, steering wheel spokes, door switch bezel, center console finisher and binnacle finisher.

Modernity and sportsmanship distinguish not only the language of the exterior of this car, but also that of the interior, combining light shades for Nappa leather that blends with Alcantara with accents that are not only luminous, but also modern. The solution chosen by Lando Norris is just one of those Artura customers can choose from: in fact, we remind you that McLaren offers 34 standard exterior colors in its range of standard paints and 15 additional colors designed by MSO, as well as bespoke finishes, components unique, new materials and more.