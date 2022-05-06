CR CARTAGENA. Friday, May 6, 2022, 02:10



Rumors about a possible political rapprochement between the localist party MC and Vox have been rampant in political gossip in Cartagena since Wednesday. That day, Councilman José López and José Ángel Antelo, regional president of the party whose national leader is Santiago Abascal, had lunch together in a restaurant in the center of Cartagena to “share impressions” of politics, according to sources from MC and the Vox.

“It is one of the many meals and meetings that José López has,” they explained in MC, to questions from THE TRUTH, to reduce its importance. From Vox they specified that both had a pending lunch appointment and Antelo took advantage of a visit to Fuente Álamo in the morning, in the company of his head of Communication, to travel to Cartagena later.

The meal took place in a cordial atmosphere, according to the same sources, and at no time was there any intention of seeking political rapprochement or future lines of collaboration, which do not occur frequently at the City Hall right now. The topics of conversation were the future of Cartagena, the financing of the municipalities in the regional framework, as well as projects considered strategic in both formations, such as the train and the port.

As for the municipal elections of May 2023, MC manages polls that assume that it will be the most voted party, above national formations such as the PP, the PSOE and Vox itself. But he will not reach the majority and will need to establish alliances if he wants to govern, just as the PP, the socialist councilors and Cs did three years ago to prevent López from regaining the mayor’s office.

In this regard, in Vox they warn: «The candidate [a la alcaldía de Cartagena] it will be known in 2023. But we will go out to win that election. And if they are key to electing a mayor, we will not participate in swaps involving the PSOE or other leftist parties. Our natural partner is the PP».

MC already agreed for mayor in 2015 with the PSOE, which was then led by Ana Belén Castejón. Despite the fact that there is still a year to vote again, in socialist circles the possibility of sending the next legislature associated with MC for the second time is considered feasible.