If you ask experts about the infotainment pioneer among car manufacturers, Mercedes-Benz is mentioned most often. The Swabians are setting an almost insane pace and letting it rip. After the MBUX operating system was introduced in 2018, version 2 of it came in 2020 with the new S-Class, and now another change is imminent. Beneath the surface of the MBUX of the E-Class, MB.OS is starting, a new software architecture that relies on partners such as Nvidia, lidar manufacturer Luminar and Google. Mercedes-Benz plans to invest two billion euros annually in the substructure, which is intended to decouple software and hardware. Google is moving more strongly into the car again. The map service Here, which Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi acquired from Nokia in 2015, no longer plays a role. But now not only Google’s YouTube is included in the E-Class, but many other apps and a number of games are also included.