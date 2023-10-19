Real Madrid’s transfer market this past summer has gone from being outstanding to remaining in a great market, but with a clear lack in attack that could complicate the arrival of the white team if Bellingham slows down its records. The main reason why Florentino has not signed a forward in the summer apart from the loan of Joselu was Mbappé’s announcement that he will not renew with PSG, and although it seemed like a guaranteed transfer, the forward is still in Paris and Real Madrid plays with Rodrygo or Joselu as starting forward.
There are few clubs that can financially afford the signing of Kylian Mbappé and apart from Real Madrid, names from the Premier League have already begun to be heard as a possible next destination for the forward. According to reports La Gazzetta dello SportMbappé’s entourage is aware that there is a possible future in England for them and if Kylian rejects PSG’s new renewal offer he could end up in two Premier clubs.
The president of PSG, Nasser Al Khelaifi, wants to definitively clarify whether the Frenchman is willing to negotiate his continuity and it will not take longer than November to have the player’s response. There is a lot of tension in Paris and the club even took him away during this preseason and put him on the market, but finally everything got back on track.
Although the story of Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappé seems destined to come true, the forward has already shown several times that not everything is about the heart, and that money is also important for him when making a decision. That is why Mbappé would already be sounding out clubs for the future, and apart from Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea would have entered the bidding. From the Italian media they assure that both clubs will be willing to make an economic effort to take one of the players called to mark the new era of world football, and with this the cluebron Mbappé flourishes again.
