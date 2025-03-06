The Mazón government responds to the judge that stopped the Cecopi for an “exclusively face -to -face work period”

The Judge of the Dana already has in her hands the report that requested the Generalitat Valenciana on the pauses ordered by the then Department Salome Pradas at the meeting of the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi). The report, to which Eldiario.es has had access, acknowledges that there was “a specific moment in which what occurred was an exclusively face -to -face work period.” It is a one -hour pause precisely in the key moments of the Cecopi, when 112 received 1,439 alert calls for the effects of the ravine. The general director of Emergency, Alberto Martín Moratilla, says in the report that “in this period the technicians present in the CECOPI were valued through the possibilities of communication through the mass media to the population.” The instructional judge maintains one of the foci of her investigation precisely on the nature and duration of those pauses.

The Dana judge puts the focus on the recess of the Cecopi: three calls to Mazón when it was decided to launch the alert

The high position acknowledges that “the possibility of sending an ES-Alert message was also valued”, given that the risk of breakage was planned within a maximum period of three hours, aimed at the population of the area potentially affected by the possible collapse of the Forata dam. ”

Martín Moratilla endorses the decision of the content of the message to the “technicians present in the Cecopi”, who, always according to their version, thought that “it should be written so that it did not cause an opposite effect to the intended one that could aggravate the situation that even in the case of the possible breakage of the dam would have caused even greater consequences”.

The General Emergency Director also recounts that, “at the time the call of the Secretary of State, Hugo Morán” is received in the CECOPI, warning the imminent danger of breakage in the Forata dam is when “the sending of the ES-Alert is definitely materialized.” The alert message to the mobiles was sent at 20.11, when thousands of people were literally with the water around the neck and there were already dead and missing.

The Consell has also sent another report, signed by the Chief of Technological Exploitation of the 112 Valencian Community, Jesús Sierra Lluch, which details the time of creating the meeting in the Generalitat webx videoconference system and the end time. The Cecopi meeting was convened by the then Department Salome Pradas at 17.00, despite the fact that the situation was already serious from the morning and that the 112 phone received thousands of calls per hour alerting the floods.

One of the Cecopi participants, according to the report sent to the judge, connected to the meeting even before the Valencian Safety Agency and Emergency Response, which organized the connection, connected to Webex. The meeting is over at 04.19 in the morning of the next day, at which time seven connected users remained, according to the report.

Neither Martín Moratilla’s report nor that of the 112 official details the duration of pauses in the Cecopi.

Neither acts nor recordings of the Cecopi, according to the Consell

On the other hand, the Autonomous Emergency Secretary, Irene Rodríguez, says in another response to the judge that the Cecopi “is not a collegiate body,” contradicting the spokeswoman for the Consell, Susana Camarero, who said exactly the opposite.

The judge investigates the Pradas breaks in the Cecopi and commission the Civil Guard a chronology of the Dana



The ‘number two’ of the Minister Juan Carlos Valderrama explains in his response to the judge that the Cecopi does not have the figure of a secretary, “so records are not raised or their sessions are recorded.” “That is why there is no documentary support in this regard,” adds Irene Rodríguez.