The Mazón government insists on the bulge of the ‘informative blackout’ despite the judge’s car that denies it

The spokeswoman of the Valencian Government, Susana Camarero, has appeared on Tuesday after the ordinary and extraordinary session of the Consell, a few hours after the car of the Catarroja judge that completely dismantles the plot line that the President had used the President, Carlos Mazón, and by extension the members of his Executive and the leaders of the PP, to defend and derive responsibilities of the management of the Dana of October 29, which left 228, Deaths, three of them still missing.

Mainly, from popular ranks they have always shielded themselves in the lack of information, especially by state agencies, to justify the delay in sending the alert message to citizens. Some arguments that the magistrate has ruled out bluntly in her brief, through which she has called to declare as investigated (previously charged) to the former Conmesellera, Salome Pradas, and the regional secretary of Emergencies, Emilio Argüeso. At the same time, he has offered to Mazón the option to also declare as a voluntary imputed, because due to his condition of Afforado he cannot directly investigate him at the current procedural moment. Mazón has already ruled out this option.

Waiter has commented that the car is in an initial phase and that it is not a sentence: “much prudence, we will see how this is being left, we respect the judicial instruction and we do not think about it. We have maximum respect for judicial instruction, we do not value the content. ” On the absence of imputations between emergency technicians and the Hydrographic Confederation of Júcar (CHJ), it has insisted that it is “an initial part of the instruction” and recalled that there are associations that say that the non -imputation of people from other organisms will resort to.

On whether it reaffirms in the alleged informative blackout that they have been denouncing in recent weeks by the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) and the CHJ, he said that of course: “It is more than clear that there were two and a half hours of silence of the Confederation, which Aemet failed in its forecasts and in all the lack of information that occurred on the 29th. I reaffirm myself. The central government with its agencies at the head failed in prevention, in the forecast, and in the information. They failed in prevention because the reforms were not undertaken the necessary works so that the ravines, the channels, were in the situation they had to be. ”

The Vice President of the Valencian Government has also added that “there were no early alert systems in the ravines as you all know.” An early warning system, for example, in the Poyo ravine, that “Minister Ribera tendered 20 days after the tragedy.” In addition, he has insisted that “hydrological alert systems failed, Aemet’s information failed, which never spoke of the 800 liters that fell upstream, and therefore prevention failed.”

On the one hand “the forecast failed with regard to what was happening, and the information of the two and a half hours of silence regarding the flood of the flow of the Poyo ravine” failed and insisted: “It is recognized throughout the world and therefore I maintain that there is an obvious lack of information and failures in the state agencies that depend on the government of Spain and the Ministry of Ecological Transition, just as they failed the days later. The subsequent days did not start up and neither the police nor the Civil Guard were activated, while the houses, the neighbors were looted, were stolen in their homes, while the shops were looted or the companies were looted. It is clear that all that failed. ”

In her car, the judge affirms, among other things, that “the problem would reside not in the absence of information, it had been left over, and by innumerable means, in real time, within the reach of those responsible, or if the information came from organs dependent on the central administration (CHJ or Aemet) or autonomic (the 112 Valencian Community) but in the fact that before said information, or it was not ignored. It understood its scope (which would be equally serious), they were not known where the Poyo ravine, the situation of the rest of populations not related to said ravine, or the relevant decisions for whom he had the power of decision ”.

On the absence of political responsibilities, beyond the judicial, given that Mazón claimed them to Ximo Puig in 2022 for the fire that caught a train in Bejís in which there was a dozen injured, three of them serious, he has shielded himself that at that time Puig also also assumed responsibilities: “Neither Mr. Ximo Puig nor anyone of his government assumed any political responsibility, in fact he has been the president. He has served those affected and who has taken measures to serve those affected. This government, not only has we made self -criticism, but there has been a government remodeling, which other governments have not made that have not assumed a single political responsibility. ”