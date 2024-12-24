The Mazón Government eliminates taxes for the reduction of CO2 emissions days after their entry into force

The Valencian Government of the PP eliminates in extremis the taxes on polluting emissions approved by the previous progressive Executive. Through a decree law, which will have to be ratified in the Corts Valencianes, the Consell de Carlos Mazón modifies the environmental laws of the left to suspend three taxes on CO2 emissions from vehicles, emissions of polluting gases and large commercial establishments, protecting in that they could represent “double taxation”. In parallel, while advancing his fiscal reforms, the Valencian president continues to ask for millions of euros from the central government “so as not to collapse social services.”

The PP already promised at the beginning of the legislature that it would modify the so-called green taxation, justifying that it is a regulatory adaptation “to the current situation.” Now, the regional Executive defends that it is about “optimizing the fiscal design” of the Valencian Administration and harmonizing it with state regulations. President Mazón announced at an event in Barcelona last March that he would stop the tax measures of the Climate Change Law. Mazón assured that the tax on large commercial stores, industry and vehicles that generate polluting emissions, approved by the previous Executive, will not come into force. “I am not going to implement it because it is not going to help our competitiveness. And it is, in my opinion, a ‘fake’ discourse of sustainability. And the only thing that is going to cause is collapse,” he defended.

The Ministries of Environment and Finance have participated in the preparation of the decree, modifying four laws. Specifically, the law on Climate Change and Ecological Transition of the Valencian Community, the law on the Promotion of the Circular Economy, the forestry law – to introduce a specific change on the cultivation of truffles – and the decree of fiscal measures to support people affected by the floods, to modify the personal income tax.

The Executive indicates that “the regulation of the requirements for calculating the carbon footprint and the CO2 emissions reduction plan will be modified, so that the registration of companies in the Registry of Climate Change Initiatives is not mandatory from from January 1, 2025.” Registration in this registry will be voluntary once the decree comes into effect. The possibility of transferring the tax burden of the tax on landfill deposits to the consortia or local entities responsible for the treatment service is also left open.

The taxes approved by the Consell del Pacte del Botànic -PSPV, Compromís and Unides Podem-Esquerra Unida- were scheduled to start on January 1, 2025. Like the tourist tax, which caused so many discussions between the four parties, this tribute that was delayed will not see the light either.