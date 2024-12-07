The Mazón Government announces six times the same aid for the DANA of 20 million to repair agricultural roads

In 21st century politics it is important to communicate. Impose the story. Show initiative. Even if no money is invested, even if the same idea is hammered every day. The Department of Agriculture of the Generalitat Valenciana announced on November 16 that it had contracted emergency works for 20 million to repair rural roads devastated by DANA on October 29.

From November 16 to the 26th of the same month, the same department has released another five press releases about the investment of those 20 million euros with different images of the sector’s minister, Miguel Barrachina. “The 20 million remain the same, but if the press releases are added it could reach 74.3 million, the miracle of loaves and fishes,” sources from the sector joke.

The headline of the first note of the 20 million read: “Agriculture allocates 4.8 million to the recovery of rural roads in the Ribera Alta and Ribera Baixa damaged by the flood.”

Two days later, on November 18, the headline of the second note stated: “The Department of Agriculture prioritizes the works on rural roads damaged by the flood that give access to farms with the harvest pending harvest.” Two press releases to explain the same thing to the public with the same amount of 20 million euros.

The third note about the 20 million was published on November 19. The owner started from a meeting with those affected: “Barracina analyzes with the Federation of Irrigation Communities the situation of the irrigation infrastructures affected by the flood.” On November 20, the Department of Agriculture returned to the attack: “Agriculture allocates 4.1 million to repair rural roads in the Utiel-Requena region affected by the flood.” Money for the Utiel-Requena regions, but from the same 20 million days before. This time, with a photo of the councilor visiting roads.





On the 21st and after two consecutive notes, the Department of Agriculture returned to the fray. With the 20 million euros already committed to fixing the roads. This time the headline was: “The Department of Agriculture will urgently repair the irrigation infrastructure damaged by the flood.” An idea that had already been launched and without spending a single euro more than the famous 20 million.

Finally, although the minister announces it wherever he goes, on the 26th the department of Barrachina once again launched a sixth note on the subject. “The Consell declares emergency works for 20 million euros to repair damage to agricultural infrastructure due to the flood,” read the headline of the statement. This time yes, without a photo of the counselor.