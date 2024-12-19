A fight between deputies from Les Corts Valencianes has forced the ‘president’ of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, to stop this Thursday’s control session for about 15 minutes, amid reproaches and cries of ‘resignation’. The tension has been increasing after the intervention of the Ombudsman of Compromís, Joan Baldoví, who has demanded the resignation of the head of the Consell.

“You don’t deserve to be president. Therefore, if you still have some dignity left, present your immediate resignation,” he snapped at Mazón between shouts. of ‘resignation, resignation’ of coalition deputies, which has caused a murmur among the deputies. At one point, the Minister of Education, José Antonio Rovira, from his seat, reproached the left for the fact that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, “got away” from Paiporta during the visit with the Kings at the beginning of November. , collect Europe Press.

Next, the ‘president’ of the Generalitat went up to the podium to respond to Baldoví’s intervention. “While some of us are working, others are dedicated to the circus,” lamented the head of the Consell, who has picked up the gauntlet of the visit to Paiporta: “I stayed with the King and others did not.”

This has caused complaints from the PSPV and, particularly, from the socialist ombudsman, José Muñoz, who has even risen from his seat. At that moment, the president of Les Corts, Llanos Massó, warned him that he was not allowed to speak and told him call to order. In addition, Minister Rovira has also verbally confronted the Compromís deputy Isaura Navarro.

Given all this situation, the president of Les Corts has ordered a 10 minute break”until the chamber’s deputies calm down.