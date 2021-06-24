Smaller, more powerful, fewer parts and vibration-free running – the Wankel engine has quite a few advantages. That is why Mazda put the special engine technology of inventor Felix Wankel in 1967 in the Cosmo Sport. The lack of power at the bottom of the rev range and the fuel consumption that makes even a Land Rover look like a Prius, that didn’t matter much at the time. The 110 hp Cosmo proved that the Wankel engine worked as a concept, and the brand started looking for other applications.

Since 1964, Mazda built the Light Bus, a small 25-seat van known for its comfort. Thanks to the practical rear doors, the bus was also used as an ambulance, for example. In 1972 the successor to the bus came with high technology such as a radio (okay, all very ingenious for the time) and powerful heating to keep all occupants warm. The new Mazda Parkway 26 was considered the Mercedes S-class among buses.

The Mazda Parkway 26 had a Wankel engine

As you could already tell from the title, Mazda decided to put a Wankel engine in the van. The bus passed the emissions tests, so everything seemed fine. Unfortunately, in practice things turned out a little differently. The already quite heavy bus needed two 70-litre fuel tanks to keep the Wankel engine saturated. A separate 1-litre engine was needed to run the air conditioning. In total, the bus suddenly weighed 400 kilos more.

In three years, the brand sold exactly 44 Mazda Parkway 26. Not 44,000, just 44. Five years after the introduction of the Mazda Parkway 26 came a newer generation, one that simply had a diesel engine. Mazda continued to sell vans until 1995, but never again with a Wankel engine. The Wankel engine remained in production until 2012, when the last generation RX-8 was retired.

Photo(s): Mazda

The Mazda Parkway 26 is probably the rarest vehicle in the world with a Wankel engine. Do you want to see one? Then stop by the Mazda Classic Museum in Augsburg, Germany.