A while back, Mazda teased us with a dark photo of the new Mazda CX-90 driving through a tunnel. Unfortunately, some Photoshop magic didn’t work and we didn’t get much wiser from that image. We did know then that the CX-90 would be the strongest street Mazda to date. Today we see the large SUV with three rows of seats for the first time.

The CX-90 is mainly for the US market, so you won’t see one here anytime soon. Enthusiasts of large Mazdas have to make do in Europe with the CX-60 and CX-80. The new CX-60 gets a 3.0-liter six-in-line engine, slightly smaller than the engine in this CX-90. That is a 3.3-liter six-in-line turbo engine that, together with a 48-volt hybrid system, has an output of 345 hp and 500 Nm.

The Mazda CX-90 e-Skyactiv

You can also opt for a plug-in hybrid. It will have a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. Both versions are four-wheel drive and have an eight-speed automatic transmission. Inside, it should no longer be the case that those who have been least loved are relegated to the back row of seats. The third row now also consists of three seats around which there should be enough space, according to Mazda.

In addition to this CX-90, new versions of the CX-60, -70 and -80 should also be available in 2023. The CX-90 should hit American roads for the first time in the spring of this year. It is not yet known what people will have to pay for it in the United States. We look forward to the announcements of the models coming to Europe.