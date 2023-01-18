The Mazda CX-60 is currently the most powerful Mazda ever produced. A four-cylinder works together with an electric motor for 327 hp. In the Netherlands, this remains the most powerful Mazda, but internationally it can hand in its crown. The new Mazda CX-90 is not only the most powerful Mazda, it also gets the most powerful petrol engine of the brand ever.

This large SUV produces 345 horsepower, without needing the help of an electric motor. The new Mazda CX-90 gets a new 3.3-liter six-in-line petrol engine with a turbo. The torque is 500 Nm. The large SUV does get a mild-hybrid system to reduce consumption slightly. There will also be a plug-in hybrid version of the CX-90, by the way.

The engine in the CX-90 is – as is usual with straight-six engines – longitudinally and most of the power will go to the rear wheels. In addition, the car will have three rows of seats. For now you have to make do with an unclear photo in a tunnel, but at the end of this month the Mazda CX-90 will be fully revealed. We’ve cranked up the lighting below.

The Netherlands will get a six-in-line

The CX-60, which we now only have as a plug-in hybrid in the Netherlands, will soon also be available with a six-in-line petrol engine. It is not yet known how much horsepower it will get exactly. It is also not entirely clear whether this will be the same 3.3-liter six-in-line, because previous messages refer to a smaller 3.0-liter six-in-line. This question is off at Mazda.

We do get the CX-80

There will also be a six-in-line diesel version of the CX-60, but here too it is not clear whether this will come to the Netherlands. Those who would like three rows of seats will have to wait for the CX-80. This is the big brother of the CX-60 and the little brother of the CX-90. This large SUV should come to the Netherlands. Expect the same engines as the CX-60.