Sinaloa.- The realization or cancellation of the Mazatlan Carnival is not only of interest to officials or businessmen, since the general population is also involved via comments performing in social networks.

Officials say

The most viable thing is for the experts to decide whether or not it is feasible for the carnival to take place, said councilor María Esther Juárez Nelson, specifying that there is interest from the business sector for it to be done, although the health of the people comes first.

Precisely, Rodolfo Cardona Sánchez, municipal leader of the Labor Party, assured that health issues should be considered first and recognized the position of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya for postponing the celebration.

For his part, the councilor Reynaldo González Meza, commented that it is necessary to wait for the times, to know the number of covid-19 infections, which will be essential to determine whether or not the King Momo party could be held, starting on the 24th. February.

Read more: Coronavirus Sinaloa: latest news today February 9 on Covid-19

nets overflow

The opinions of the officials regarding the carnival are not exclusive, since the population has decided to comment on whether or not they think the carnival celebration will take place.

The Debate Facebook page has been a space where citizens comment on the issue that has become a public controversy.

Sahara A. Díaz points out that the party should be canceled, because health comes first. Betty Jiménez mentions that the celebration should be postponed for next year. Sebastian Camacho acknowledges that it must be canceled when the date is over. Eloy Toscano assures that the issue is politicized, so there must be. Juan Carlos Moreno specifies that the governor has the last word.

Alejandro Zatarain comments that everyone is responsible for attending. Miguel Sánchez mentions that it can be done or cancelled, it cannot be postponed. Lliana Cruz acknowledges that the carnival celebration should be cancelled. Estrella Peña indicates that there should be no more sick people from the contagion of the covid pandemic.

Read more: They ask the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office to go to trial against the murderer of the young Karen María

The Data

On Friday

In his La Semanera conference, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya assured that it will be Friday when the situation of the carnival is defined, although for him it would be better to postpone it as happened with the carnival celebration in Brazil.