You can already visit the Lead Head. This Friday morning, the Deputy Mayor for Historical Heritage, Ginés Campillo, officially reopened the Chalcolithic site to the public after decades in abandonment. Along with the mayor, the architect Francisco Javier Jiménez Bello and the archaeologists Consuelo Martínez and Luis Alberto García, editors of the conservation, consolidation and enhancement project, attended the official reopening of this Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC). The Councilor for Tourism, Raquel Raja, and the councilors of the Government Team Miguel Ángel Peña and Francisco José García were also present at the event.

For Campillo «the recovery of this site exemplifies, once again, the strategic commitment of the City Council for the recovery of the cultural and historical heritage of Mazarrón as a sign of identity and respect for our history, but it also highlights the objective that we have to complement the tourist offer of the municipality »offering other alternatives to traditional sun and beach tourism. Similarly, Consuelo Martínez advanced that «we are preparing a new archaeological intervention project in which it is contemplated to excavate other areas still unexplored today ”from the first works developed by Ana María Muñoz Amilibia, who was the first professor in the field of Archeology in Spain.

In this first phase of actions, the work on the site focused on the preservation of the existing remains in their cultural and environmental context, as well as on guaranteeing access to society, facilitating their understanding through a narrative speech embodied in information panels. In this sense, we have carried out the removal of weeds in the environment, the replacement of the informative posters, the improvement of the path that runs through the complex and the recreation of one of the houses and the consolidation of the fortified structures that protected the area. populated.

The oldest walled town in the Region



Located in the Sierra de las Moreras, the Cabezo del Plomo easily connected through a boulevard with the Guadalentín Valley, the main communication route since prehistoric times between the coast and the highlands of Andalusia. On a high place and easy to defend, the town was surrounded by rich lands for agriculture, livestock and hunting; and a short distance from the sea, where to fish and shellfish. It also had an underground aquifer, mineral wealth and stone with which to build houses. It was, without a doubt, the perfect place for our ancestors to settle more than 5,000 years ago.

The town occupied a 3,200 square meter area and it was inhabited by a stable and organized group. A wall protected the south and west flanks, the north and east being protected by the hill itself. Measuring almost a meter and a half high, the wall had more or less regular spaces with defensive bastions, the first of which was at the northern end the entrance to the town. The houses with a circular plan were raised, like the wall, on a wall of considerable width with two parameters of stone and filled with mud. The baseboards were made of stone, although it is probable that the walls were made of adobe. The roof was a network of reeds and mud on which some stones were placed to achieve greater consistency. The door threshold measured between 50 and 60 centimeters.

Inside the house, the floor was made of yellowish rammed earth and, together with the tools necessary to ensure the family’s subsistence such as arrowheads and flint tools, ornaments made of shells, bone have been found. or stones. At the foot of the hill, there was a tomb type toolos. A rectangular chamber built with large stones without an access corridor and in which three niches were found. Taking into account that the defensive bastions of the wall could be inhabited and that the remains of 11 houses have been found, it is estimated that between 70 and 80 people resided here.

Populated for approximately 500 years, Cabezo del Plomo is the first walled town documented in the Region.