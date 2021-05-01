Los Mayos de Alhama, a festival of National Tourist Interest with restrictions, is celebrated on May 1 and 2. The Mayos are cloth rompers that usually represent traditional, traditional or artisan scenes, as well as being very critical at times. For this edition marked by pandemic restrictions of the Covid-19, it is to be expected that more than one of those scenes that are installed in the streets and squares of the town, treat the matter, with humor, irony or regret.

This Saturday, from early in the morning, the 15 scenes that have entered the contest. This year, the traditional corremayos is eliminated, where thousands of people with their harlequin or jester costume, walk through the central streets of the town, to the rhythm of the music of the Malvariche group, playing on a mobile stage, an event that in this case it has been suspended, as well as the traditional concert that follows. In his place, the local musician, Juan José Robles will perform his work in-quiet, in what is called Alhama in Folk Concert, on Saturday at 9 pm, before a maximum capacity of 500 people.

Visitors and neighbors this year will enjoy the decoration of balconies, as well as the different shop windows, decorated with motifs from this spring festival. Without forgetting the Crosses contest, a total of 18. registered in the contest. Another activity is the exhibition that can be visited in the House of Culture, where images of the different “major corremayos” or town criers of this peculiar one can be viewed. fiesta, in addition to finding the traditional Mayos that represent these people.

This distinction of corremayo mayor this year has been suspended, as well as the traditional paella for hundreds of diners and the meeting of groups. Finally, highlight the artisan market that is installed throughout the weekend in the Plaza de La Constitución.