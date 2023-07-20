Thursday, July 20, 2023, 00:32



The festivities of Los Mayos de Alhama de Murcia, declared of National Tourist Interest since 2018, count from this Wednesday, after the publication in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia (BORM), with the distinction of a listed asset for its intangible cultural relevance, granted by the Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Spokesperson.

The Mayos were born in 1982, when it was approved by the municipal plenary session to recover the tradition of the festival that disappeared some 40 years ago, due to its critical aspect. That agreement contemplated the celebration of the celebration after the first Sunday of the month of May.

The urban legend tells that the tradition comes from the War of Independence, when the neighbors secretly took out rag dolls at night to mock Napoleon’s troops. But the truth is that it is a festival linked to the arrival of spring and the rebirth of the fields.

The Mayos are rag puppets that the neighbors make with cloth that they then fill with straw or foam rubber, with the face drawn to achieve human features. Formerly they were installed alone or at most in pairs, but over time they have been endowed with decoration. They are installed in squares and gardens. Posters are placed on the puppets with legends related to their representations, whether satirical or costumbrist. Each edition rewards the best in their category.

Over time, the figure of the “corremayo” was added to the celebration. It is the very colorful harlequin or jester costume in which locals and foreigners dress up, from which bells hang. These parade in a large mobile festival through the streets of the town on Saturday night. On Sunday they dedicate themselves to visiting the corners of the town where the puppets or mayos are installed.