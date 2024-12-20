The mayors of the extension of the A-68 They will meet on December 30 with the Government of Aragon in order to address the delays in the works on this road to extend it through Alcañiz.

It is the date that the president of the Government of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, has announced in the plenary session of the Cortes of Aragon, in response to the question posed by Aragón-Teruel Existen, during which he has stated that the Aragonese Executive continues to work with the Ministry of Transport to make this extension of the A-68 a reality.

This infrastructure is one of the pending projects in Aragon and has been on the agenda with the meetings with the Ministry of Transport. Despite this, new delays have been reported, which has led Aragón-Teruel Exist to call a mobilization to speed up the entire process on December 28 in El Regallo.

Besides, The mayors of the affected municipalities have already announced that they were going to request meetings with the Aragonese Executive and the Ministry of Transport to know the real situation and compile all the information before beginning the protest actions. A meeting with the Government of Aragon that will be this Monday with the counselor, Octavio López.

During his speech, Azcón recalled that the El Buro de Ebro-Fuentes de Ebro section will be finished before the end of 2026. Besides, in 2025, it will be released to public information the Fuentes-Quinto section, as well as the El Regallo-Alcañiz and Alcañiz-Ventas de Valdealgorfa sections.

From Aragón-Teruel Exist, its spokesperson Tomás Guitarte, has regretted the fact that not a single kilometer has been inaugurated for more than 20 yearsdespite there being three construction projects that could already be put out to tender. In this sense, he recalled that Teruel Exist “took it out of the forgotten drawer” during his time in the Congress of Deputies.