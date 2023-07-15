Letter from Versace and Brunetti on the eve of the appeal before the Sports Guarantee Board: “The club has demonstrated in all venues that it has what it takes and has won the B on the pitch”

“Reggio Calabria will not surrender to the strong powers of football. Ours is a proud community that, in the course of its thousand-year history, has overcome difficulties of all kinds. We will not bow to the injustice of seeing our team and the glorious shirt disappear amaranth from professional football. We firmly oppose the football of finance and politics, we believe in the values ​​of sport and we demand that the hard-earned category on the pitch, despite a thousand difficulties, amidst the sacrifices of our fans who have never given up, is also respected for next season.” Thus begins the letter sent by the acting mayors of Reggio Calabria, Carmelo Versace and Paolo Brunetti, to the Minister of Sport Abodi, to the president of Coni Malagò and to the number 1 of the FIGC Gravina, on the eve of Monday’s appeal by Reggina before the College guarantee for sport against exclusion from Serie B. See also That's why Ferrari can spite Red Bull

crime — “Any different choice – continues the letter – which does not respect the verdict of the field, would be a crime against the values ​​of sport, a completely incomprehensible serious injustice that would generate incalculable damage to the entire Calabrian social and economic fabric. Reggina has demonstrated in all the venues – the mayors argue – that they have what it takes to follow up on the sporting project launched, regardless of who the property will be.All the obligations required by law have been complied with, scrupulously following the sentence of a Court which has set the deadline for the payments due, all fully paid. Questioning Reggina’s participation in the next Serie B championship means bowing to logics that have nothing to do with sport. It would be a sentence to the gallows, highly unjust, unreasonable and inexplicable, and we are convinced that the Coni guarantee panel can only agree with the verdict of the field, as it has done on other occasions as well”. See also Carrera Cup Italy | Post-Misano dynamics: "We have to raise the bar"

attack — Versace and Brunetti then went on the attack, referring to the possible beneficiaries of an exclusion from Reggina. “We don’t want to believe that there are powers and situations in the world of football that must be protected and favored, regardless of sporting merits. We will not give up in the face of the possibility that a rotten side wants to protect interests other than sporting ones. To whom, defeated on the field, he tries to plead his own backyard by trying to get back through the window, let’s say he won’t win. Anyone who burned confidential documents while he was president of the Football League cannot cloak himself in virginity that does not belong to him. If anyone thinks that these deviated dynamics can prevail over the honorability and respect for the rules, the real and right ones, are very wrong”. The letter to the sports institutions ends like this. “Reggina is an intangible asset of the city’s heritage. In a land that has suffered, for years and years, the absence of the State and of serious growth and development policies, sport, in this case football, can truly represent a decisive element of redemption. The possible murder of Reggina will not go unpunished. And we will be there to ask for justice, on the instigators and on the perpetrators of what would be a very serious injustice, not against a team, but against an entire population”. See also There is already a return date for Luis Díaz: Klopp confirmed that he is 100%