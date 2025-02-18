The mayors of León and Salamanca have loaded against the Minister of Transportation, Óscar Puente, for the “stratospheric” investment that their department will make in the future Valladolid station, 253 million euros plus VAT.

The mayor of León, the socialist José Antonio Diez, has criticized “The provocative and unnecessary show” of the investment of 253 million euros in the new Valladolid train station compared to the “permanent and constant abandonment” of León in the investments that have to do with the ministry it directs.

In a press appearance collected by Europa Press, ten has pointed out that it does not oppose any investment or any project that is executed in other provinces, in relation to the new Valladolid train station, although it has been “quite counter” . “We must remember the railway integration of the city of León, which was initially set at about 270 million euros, and that by the cuts made at the arrival of Mariano Rajoy to the Government of Spain, He stayed in an integration of 50 million that left us a provisional station that nobody is going to remedy that it is definitive, “said the councilor of the Leon capital.

The mayor has been “concerned” about “the boast” that in his opinion has made bridge with the investment of 253 million euros in the capital of Pisuerga, “When there are territories so extremely abandoned”. In that line, it has considered that this investment figure “would not generate any reaction if that same amount was arranged for other territories.”

In parallel, it has listed investments in the field of INfrastructures planned for León who are “extremely abandoned” such as the Manzanal railway, the Torneros Logistics Platform, the León-Valladolid Highway, or the road connections between Ponferrada and Orense.

Therefore, it has been comprehensive with “the generalized anger” of the Leon for “the lack of empathy and sensitivity” with them as they He reminded Oscar Puente that “he is the minister of all Spaniards”although in his eyes, “he only cares about a few.”

“As I said in his day to Minister Ábalos, I am not going to shut up and I will demand the claims that we continue to have in this city and in this province. We have been waiting for Feve for 15 yearsbut 250 million euros appear without any problem for a station, “he criticized.

The municipal representative of the city of León has assured that “it is very difficult to advance” in economic development, in employment and in the demographic challenge “without those infrastructure” and that this is “the unanimous feeling of all Leon.”

In this sense, the mayor has pointed out that this attitude of the holder of Transportes, “demonstrates what his priorities, his interests and what really matters to him”, which, in the eyes of the Leon councilman It is “a political career” that he has wanted “that he does not take him far”.

Exorbitant investment

Also, the mayor of Salamanca, the popular Carlos García Carbay “He is playing with everyone’s money, it’s not his money” So he has defended that “public goods must be well administered.”

García Carbayo, in an interview with Onda Cero Salamanca and collected by Europa Press, has referred to the phrase that Oscar Puente pronounced during the presentation of the future train station of the Valladolid capital: “Why will Valladolid less?” And the same thing has been asked: “Why is Salamanca to settle for less?”

The mayor of Salamanca considers that the Valladolid “can be considered very fortunate” and explained that he has been a user of that station, and it seems to him that That station “Ok” While he has stated that he does not want to enter controversies with the city of Valladolid and with its inhabitants.

However, García Carbay It took more than four to return the frequencies that existed before the pandemic, And he has referred to the Salamanca had to go to the Plaza Mayor “to demonstrate, in addition to writing a daily letter to the president of the Government and the minister to espabilate.”

He has also recognized that They are “fighting for the recovery of the Ruta de la Plata train” And he pointed out that the Government of Spain must worry “because at least one of the rapid train branches of Portugal passes through Salamanca”, since it is “very important” for the future.

Likewise, according to García Carbayo, Electrification of the railway line is pending to the Portuguese border “That it is vital for the dry port to be successful,” to which he added that in Salamanca there are highways that are in a “poor state of conservation” and other infrastructure such as the roundabout of Buenos Aires or Leclerc “that sleeps the dream of the righteous. “

For all this, the mayor of Salamanca has asked: “How are multimillion -dollar investments for infrastructure, with all my respects, that are not so necessary or so urgent?”