The mayors of Cieza and Archena, Pascual Lucas and Patricia Fernández, asked all the residents of their municipalities to confine themselves and not go out, due to the critical situation in which the Region of Murcia finds itself these days due to the excessive daily increase in coronavirus cases . The ciezano Pascual Lucas also announced the cessation of all municipal activity in person in any of the public buildings in the city.

The two health centers in the municipality are on red alert, so, for the mayor, “we are in an extremely serious situation that we have to stop.” The councilor indicated that the surveillance of the Local Police and Civil Guard will be increased at the entrances and exits of Cieza, and appealed to responsibility: “I ask you to confine yourself and not to relate beyond the narrowest family environment” .

Lucas acknowledged that during last Christmas “we have not been sufficiently responsible based on the results” and urged the health authorities to “accelerate the vaccination”, for which he made the necessary municipal resources available to the Community. The number of cases in the Ciezano municipality amounts to 289 in the last two weeks, 61 of them in the last 24 hours.

Archena



The mayor of Archena, Patricia Fernández, asked that this self-confinement begin on the 15th and end, at the earliest, on January 24th. Further, the Local Police of Archena continues to sanction to people who fail to comply with the measures imposed by the Ministry of Health of the Region of Murcia to prevent further infections. According to the first municipal authority of Archena, the City Council will continue to “be relentless in the face of this type of behavior.”

The Calcaldesa has also issued an official statement explaining that since that date of January 15 all municipal offices will be closedExcept for essential services, all sporting activities are suspended, as well as face-to-face assistance at the Town Hall, which will only attend to minimal services, while municipal playgrounds will remain closed.

In that same statement, he begs all the neighbors to responsible use of the health center is made, only for the essential and essential.

In that same statement, he also begged citizens “earnestly to stay at home to be able to stop the complicated situation that is getting worse as the hours go by due to the increase in cases. Lastly, he asked “everyone’s sacrifice and effort because it will be for the benefit of the municipality, because with everyone’s responsibility and commitment we can overcome this difficult situation”