After being interviewed in a well-known restaurant in the city about the departure of Adán Camacho Gámez as secretary of the City Council, the deputy Aurelia Leal Lopez He pointed out that the changes are usually good, but that ultimately the way in which he was separated from office does not leave a good taste among citizens, but added that the ex-secretary only needed to add that whoever really governs Guasave is Nito Ahumada, brother of the mayor, because he knows it very well, but he did not dare to say it for reasons unknown to him. The former mayor of Guasave stressed that the municipal president still has time to pick up the strings of this administration, and not allow others to be the ones to make the decisions that correspond to him.

nothing wanted say about it Daniel Hibraim López Armenta, when questioned about whether he accepted the position of secretary of the City Council, after the mayor himself Martín Ahumada Quintero confirmed that he is the proposal that will be presented today before the council in extraordinary session. And it is that he said that he does not like to get ahead of the facts; yes, he did not deny the situation at any time, but leaving the possibility wide open. It is striking, because the political aspirations of the current regional director of Well-being in Guasave and Angostura were very obvious, but being from that trench that he currently leads, he has direct contact with the people and in the midst of noble programs that keep him relatively ‘clean’ of the political grid, in which he will undoubtedly be immersed within the municipal administration, if he is to take over from Adán Camacho Gámez.

Morally I don’t know It doesn’t even look good that the salaries have been increased Guasave aldermen, the deputies of the parliamentary group of Morena agreed, although they recognized that the municipalities have autonomy and the action can be carried out. They recognized that the signatures of the citizens who reject the fact reached the State Congress, but they insisted that they cannot do anything, since municipal autonomy is respected; Of course, they warned that it will be society that judges and determines if it was worth the salary increase based on the results of the work that the councilors present.

The attorney trustee He did not beat around the bush and asserted that in this municipal government positions were pulled out of the bag and with very high salaries, as is the case of María del Rosario Olivas Gerardo, who serves as the mayor’s personal assistant, since she is not in the organization chart according to the law, and for this reason it accrues 25 thousand pesos per month, a situation that will have to be clarified at the time when the audits are carried out by the ASE. On the other hand, Georgina Burciaga Armenta revealed that the mayor Martin Smoked It approved salaries well above what the tabulator marked for the directors of Social Communication and Transparency, an issue that will not go unnoticed by the ASE either, as there is a diversion of resources. She said she was surprised that the municipal president himself orchestrated these irregularities.

