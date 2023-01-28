The Electoral Committee of the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia approved this Friday new candidates for the mayoralty of municipalities in the Region, which are added to the previous appointments and the election of José Ballesta as candidate for mayor of Murcia by the National Electoral Committee of the PP. Thus, the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia already has 33 candidates for mayor of the 45 municipalities of the Region of Murcia, ahead of the municipal elections to be held in May.

The main surprise on the list of candidates is the replacement of Visitación Martínez in San Pedro del Pinatar, a municipality of which she has been mayor since 2011, with several absolute majorities. She is, for now, the only popular councilor who confirms that she is not running for re-election.

Visitación Martínez, who will be replaced by the councilor Ángela Gaona, is a member of the National Executive Committee of the PP, so her political career can take a leap and go on the lists to the Regional Assembly in the regional elections and even to the Congress of the Deputies in general.

There is also relief in Abarán, where they trust doctor Julio Yelo, a party veteran who was head of Real Murcia’s medical services for several seasons. In Los Alcázares they bet on the athlete Eva Cavas.

The candidates from Abanilla, Alguazas, Archena (the municipality of Patricia Fernández, a benchmark for critics of Fernando López Miras), Bullas, Campos del Río, Ceutí, Cieza, Lorquí, Mula, Las Torres de Cotillas (where the Yolanda Muñoz party), Puerto Lumbreras and Villanueva del Río Segura.

List of PP candidates for mayors



These are the candidates to lead the city councils of 33 of the 45 municipalities of the Region.

ABARAN: Julio Yelo Garcia

EAGLES: Eva Maria Reverte Hernandez

ALBUDEITE: Jesus Garcia

SEWER: Joaquín Buendía Gómez

LOS ALCAZARES: Elena Cavas

ALEDO: Maria Teresa Tudela

ALHAMA DE MURCIA: Maria Canovas Lopez

BENIEL: Francisco Jose Gonzalez

WHITE: Pablo Cano

CALASPARRA: Maria Marin Salinas

CARAVACA DE LA CRUZ: Jose Francisco Garcia Fernandez

CARTAGENA: Noelia Arroyo Hernandez

CEHEGÍN: Alice of Gallic Love

FORTUNE: Catalina Herrero López

POPLAR SOURCE OF MURCIA: Juana María Martínez García

JUMILLA: Severa González López

LIBRILLA: Tomás Baño Otálora

LORCA: Fulgencio Gil Jodar

MAZARRON: Alicia Jimenez

MOLINA DE SEGURA: José Ángel Alfonso

MORATALLA: Juan Soria

MURCIA: Jose Ballesta

EYES: Emilio Palazón

SPECIFICATION: Antonio Huéscar Pérez

RICOTE: Rafael Guillamón

SAINT XAVIER: José Miguel Luengo Gallego

SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR: Angela Gaona

SANTOMERA: Victor Martinez Muñoz

TORRE-PACHECO: Pedro Ángel Roca Tornel

TOTANA: Juan Pagan Sanchez

ULEA: Victor Manuel Lopez Abenza

THE UNION: Joaquin Zapata Garcia

YECLA: Remedios Lajara Dominguez