The Popular Party approved this Friday new appointments for the municipal elections to be held in May
The Electoral Committee of the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia approved this Friday new candidates for the mayoralty of municipalities in the Region, which are added to the previous appointments and the election of José Ballesta as candidate for mayor of Murcia by the National Electoral Committee of the PP. Thus, the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia already has 33 candidates for mayor of the 45 municipalities of the Region of Murcia, ahead of the municipal elections to be held in May.
The main surprise on the list of candidates is the replacement of Visitación Martínez in San Pedro del Pinatar, a municipality of which she has been mayor since 2011, with several absolute majorities. She is, for now, the only popular councilor who confirms that she is not running for re-election.
Visitación Martínez, who will be replaced by the councilor Ángela Gaona, is a member of the National Executive Committee of the PP, so her political career can take a leap and go on the lists to the Regional Assembly in the regional elections and even to the Congress of the Deputies in general.
There is also relief in Abarán, where they trust doctor Julio Yelo, a party veteran who was head of Real Murcia’s medical services for several seasons. In Los Alcázares they bet on the athlete Eva Cavas.
The candidates from Abanilla, Alguazas, Archena (the municipality of Patricia Fernández, a benchmark for critics of Fernando López Miras), Bullas, Campos del Río, Ceutí, Cieza, Lorquí, Mula, Las Torres de Cotillas (where the Yolanda Muñoz party), Puerto Lumbreras and Villanueva del Río Segura.
List of PP candidates for mayors
These are the candidates to lead the city councils of 33 of the 45 municipalities of the Region.
ABARAN: Julio Yelo Garcia
EAGLES: Eva Maria Reverte Hernandez
ALBUDEITE: Jesus Garcia
SEWER: Joaquín Buendía Gómez
LOS ALCAZARES: Elena Cavas
ALEDO: Maria Teresa Tudela
ALHAMA DE MURCIA: Maria Canovas Lopez
BENIEL: Francisco Jose Gonzalez
WHITE: Pablo Cano
CALASPARRA: Maria Marin Salinas
CARAVACA DE LA CRUZ: Jose Francisco Garcia Fernandez
CARTAGENA: Noelia Arroyo Hernandez
CEHEGÍN: Alice of Gallic Love
FORTUNE: Catalina Herrero López
POPLAR SOURCE OF MURCIA: Juana María Martínez García
JUMILLA: Severa González López
LIBRILLA: Tomás Baño Otálora
LORCA: Fulgencio Gil Jodar
MAZARRON: Alicia Jimenez
MOLINA DE SEGURA: José Ángel Alfonso
MORATALLA: Juan Soria
MURCIA: Jose Ballesta
EYES: Emilio Palazón
SPECIFICATION: Antonio Huéscar Pérez
RICOTE: Rafael Guillamón
SAINT XAVIER: José Miguel Luengo Gallego
SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR: Angela Gaona
SANTOMERA: Victor Martinez Muñoz
TORRE-PACHECO: Pedro Ángel Roca Tornel
TOTANA: Juan Pagan Sanchez
ULEA: Victor Manuel Lopez Abenza
THE UNION: Joaquin Zapata Garcia
YECLA: Remedios Lajara Dominguez
