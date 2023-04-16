Saturday, April 15, 2023, 20:21



Updated 11:16 p.m.

End to the trajectory of Ángel Noguera as mayor of Infrastructures. Barely 48 hours have passed since the bomb went off in the form of a court summons and the response could not be more forceful. The mayoress, Carolina Gracia, has ordered this Saturday the revocation of all her government functions. They have been hectic hours at the headquarters of the socialists. Meeting on many occasions, they had been suspecting it since the same Wednesday that the news was learned. And waiting, then, for Ciudadanos to take the first step. Yesterday the orange formation, however, made in a statement a strong defense of the mayor’s management, in their opinion, in full persecution. Immersed, they describe, in a witch hunt.

But the truth is that the situation was becoming increasingly difficult to sustain from the socialist wing of the municipal Executive. The rope had become very tight with two members of the government, both from Ciudadanos, already formally investigated: the Councilor for Human Resources, Luisa Boné, and the mayor of Infrastructures, Ángel Noguera. In the case of the latter, moreover, for two different reasons. One of them for the management of the maintenance contract for parks and gardens, and another, for the repair of roads, both on the coast, where it was known by all that Noguera was not well received by neighborhood associations.

In October, when Boné and Noguera were summoned to testify for the month of March, both escaped confrontation with the judge thanks to the fact that the lawyers’ strike postponed their statement in the courts of Plaza Santa Lucía. Everything was born after a complaint by Cambiemos before the Prosecutor’s Office for a crime of administrative prevarication after, allegedly, having consented to the maintenance service of green areas on the coast being provided without a contract. And all despite having reports against municipal intervention to the invoices presented by the company.

The second case would affect, on the contrary, the maintenance of roads. Up to now provided by the Zaplana Caselles company, Noguera would be exclusively accused of keeping the invoices for services already provided in a drawer and pressuring the company through a subordinate to perform services outside the contract specifications. In this case, moreover, the company’s complaint (to which the PP later joined) goes with recordings of a technician appointed by Noguera in which he insisted on Zaplana Caselles to agree to the requests of the mayor of Infrastructures in exchange to “expedite” the payment of invoices pending payment. And, knowingly, added the official in the audio, that this “is not right.”

After the two scandals, the response yesterday from Ciudadanos was exclusively Noguera’s request to the mayoress to be removed from the management of this last contract until this judicial procedure was considered settled. An answer that, in view, has not satisfied Gracia who, rather, expected his resignation.

For the oranges, the complaint filed by the PP is “merely electoralist and revengeful” and responds to personal revenge for the motion of censure. In this sense, they reproach the popular spokesman, Rafael Almagro, for ordering, they say, the payment of the invoices, ignoring the technical reports, as well as alleging that the company Zaplana Caselles did not comply with the specifications because it did not have fixed facilities on the coast.

It is unknown what consequences this personal decision of the mayor may have on the future of the municipal government and if, finally, Ciudadanos will decide to break the pact that has united them with the Socialists for almost a year.