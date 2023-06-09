Berta Linares, acting socialist mayor of Maracena (Granada, 22,293 inhabitants), has announced her resignation from office as well as her resignation from taking office as councilor of the new corporation that should be established on June 17. Linares has justified her decision that “her passing behind her will facilitate a government pact in Maracena.” She was referring to the former mayor to the request of IU de Maracena so that any attempt at a future left-wing government would require her to take a step back. Despite having justified her resignation in that possible pact of the left, PSOE and IU lack a councilor to reach an absolute majority, while the right-wing and local bloc does gather enough votes. In fact, a couple of hours after Linares’s resignation was announced, the popular candidate, Julio M. Pérez, has announced that he has enough votes —six from the PP, two from Vox and three from the two local parties— to win the absolute majority.

Linares has indicated in the statement in which she has announced her decision that “media exposure and personal wear and tear” has led her “to put the objectives of continuing to build a better Maracena above any personal objective.” The former mayor has argued: “I am not even investigated or charged, nor have they called me to testify yet, but in the face of so much noise and malicious hoax I prefer to step aside and let a new team work for the good of my city.” And she added: “I trust that sooner than later justice will finally show my innocence and make it clear that we have suffered a dirty and unfair campaign, both politically and personally.”

The origin of this resignation is in the events that occurred on February 21 when Pedro Gómez, then a partner of the mayoress, illegally detained Vanessa Romero for two hours. Gómez, in pretrial detention since he was arrested the day of the kidnapping, met Romero early in the morning at the school where the councilor’s girls attended, in the neighboring town of Atarfe, and asked her to I will take him to Maracena. After a few seconds, the kidnapper showed her a gun – which turned out to be fake – and began a hold for a couple of hours that ended with Romero kicking herself out of the trunk of the car where the kidnapper had abandoned her. During the abduction, the kidnapper told the councilwoman how badly, according to him, she was treating the mayoress, according to the testimony of the abductee.

Before the kidnapping, Linares and Romero had a difficult political and personal relationship, derived from the mayoress’s lack of confidence in her councilor and the impression that the mayor had that illegal acts were being committed in the City Council in terms of urban planning.

After the kidnapping, the investigation was kept secret until May 25, three days before the elections, and it was made public that it was expanding into two different branches. On the one hand, the judge sent the documentation to the Criminal Chamber of the TSJA to decide if it was necessary to investigate the possible involvement in this retention of three socialist politicians from Maracena: Noel López, former mayor from 2007 to 2021 and until his resignation a few days ago number three from the Andalusian PSOE, Berta Linares, mayoress, and Antonio García Leyva, Town Planning councilor and trusted man of both. On the other hand, the judge has opened a separate investigation into possible urban crimes. This arises from numerous documents – 15 folders and 17 loose papers, according to a police report – that the councilor had in the car. The mayor who had been collecting these papers for some time, which she intended to make public and which, according to her, would prove those crimes.

After the summary was made known, and the judicial investigation of the three politicians, the mayoress showed that it was “very strange” that they were made public two days before the elections and advanced that this was going to achieve, “disturb and alter the result of an election.” “When everything is clarified and our innocence is proven”, she has now continued, “who is going to give us back free elections? Who is going to pay us back for our tarnished image and the damage done to our colleagues and families?

The PSOE’s electoral result has plummeted since the previous elections: from the 11 councilors who gave it an absolute majority two years ago to seven now, insufficient to govern alone.