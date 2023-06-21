No improvisations, no surprises. The mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, has distributed the powers among the nine councilors of the government team according to “the professional profiles and trajectories” of each of the candidates who competed on the Popular Party list for the 28-M elections. . Arroyo rewards the councilors who were part of the previous legislature: Diego Ortega, Esperanza Nieto and Cristina Mora, as deputy mayors, in addition to expanding their respective powers. The councilor is strongly committed to two new councilors: José Ramón Llorca and Ignacio Jáudenes. The civil guard on leave of absence José Ramón Llorca assumes Citizen Security, Rural Environment and Agriculture, with the powers also of occupation of public roads. The young graduate in Law and career civil servant of the City Council, Ignacio Jáudenes, takes charge of Education, Training and Employment, as well as the Government spokesperson.

In the twelfth legislature, the mayoress wants to promote Cartagena Puerto de Culturas, the Local Development and Employment Agency (ADLE) and the Casco Antiguo Society. Thus, she has taken into account these municipal management instruments in the configuration of the councils.

Within the strategy of job creation and new opportunities marked out by the Government team, the ADLE will have “a specific role in the training of personnel in the new industries.” The PP expects to achieve full employment in the municipality with the promotion of four new industries: defense, with the ‘Caetra’ program to promote dual technologies; international trade through the Port, with Barlomar; the audiovisual industry of the Film Commission; and green hydrogen, in the Escombreras Valley.

To give the Casco Antiguo Society a greater role as land manager, Arroyo has projected the Department of Housing, which will be in charge of the until now General Director of Cultural Heritage, Pablo Braquehais, as well as the Department of Heritage. The technicians of this department will coordinate “both the promotion of new housing of public interest, as well as all the housing initiatives that the City Council has dispersed in different departments, such as Urban Planning and Social Services. We bet on this concentration to give a more agile response, “explained the councilor.

Arroyo: “My intention is to professionalize tourism management and policies”



In her effort to make Cartagena a great capital of the Mediterranean, the mayoress assumes the powers of Tourism and Culture, while giving Cartagena Puerto de Culturas greater relevance. Her intention is to “professionalize tourism management and policies” and the advantage is that the manager of the consortium is Cristina Pérez, a former Councilor for the Coast and Tourism, whom she knows well. “We will work together to develop the contents of the Strategic Tourism Plan.” In addition, this area will be closely linked to Culture.

As long as Arroyo does not culminate with the appointments of the second step of the Government’s organization chart, the Tourism delegation will be held by Belén Romero, and the Culture delegation, Ignacio Jáudenes.

Government team of the Cartagena City Council

Noelia Arroyo

Mayor, Tourism and Culture.

Diego Ortega

First Deputy Mayor. Urban Planning and Infrastructures.

hope grandson

Second Deputy Mayor. Economic, Treasury and Personal Development.

Cristina Mora

Third Deputy Mayor. Social Policy, Family and Equality. Delegation of Mobility and European Projects.

Jose Ramon Llorca

Citizen Security, Rural Environment and Agriculture.

Ignacio Jaudenes

Government spokesperson. Education, Training and Employment. Delegation of Culture and Recruitment.

Francisca Martinez Sotomayor

Citizen Participation and Celebrations. Senior Delegation.

Belen Romero

Commerce, Health and Consumption. Tourism Delegation.

Jose Martinez Hernandez

Sports and Youth.

Paul Braquehais

Heritage and Housing. Environment Delegation.

The councilor and first deputy mayor, Diego Ortega, will be in charge of Urban Planning and Infrastructures. Ortega gains strength in the new government team with the Urban Planning department, while he has been released from Services, Decentralization, Citizen Participation and the Celebrations delegation of which he was in charge in the last legislature.

The Department of Urban Planning and Infrastructures includes the powers of the Coast, Mobility and European Projects. The latter will continue to be a delegation of Cristina Mora, who will direct the office that prepares the proposals to attract funds from the European Union within the area in charge of its execution. The purpose of this integration is to promote efficiency. For his part, the mayor Pablo Braquehais will be responsible for the Environment delegation.

The second deputy mayor, Esperanza Nieto, will be in charge of the Department of Economic Development, Finance and Personnel, which will have jurisdiction over the Interior, New Technologies and “the economic part of European funds”. For Hiring there will be a delegation that Ignacio Jáudenes will take charge of. Nieto was already responsible for the Treasury, New Technologies and Interior in the last legislature.

For her part, the third deputy mayor, Cristina Mora, will hold a newly created council: Social Policy, Family and Equality. This department brings together the management of health centers and relations with the health administration. It also incorporates a delegation of Seniors to respond to the specific needs of this group, as promised in the Arroyo electoral campaign. Francisca Martínez Sotomayor, an administrator by profession, will take care of this delegation.

The Department of Citizen Participation and Celebrations will also be led by Francisca Martínez Sotomayor. She will be responsible for the neighborhood councils, the districts and the dialogue between the Government and the neighborhood associations.

The Commerce, Health and Consumption Area will be for Belén Romero, an entrepreneur in the commerce and hospitality sectors. Councilor José Martínez Hernández will lead the Department of Sports and Youth for his work experience in the field of sports.