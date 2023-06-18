The leader of the PSOE de Águilas, Mari Carmen Moreno, was re-elected mayor this Saturday during the constitution of the municipal Corporation that will make up the City Council for the next four years. The absolute majority achieved by the PSOE at the polls places the Socialists for the third consecutive legislature at the head of the Mayor’s Office.

“I want my first words to be to congratulate each and every one of the members of the Municipal Corporation who have taken office as mayors of the City Council and wish them the best,” Moreno began his speech. “And thank you in capital letters because it is not easy to renew the trust of my neighbors for the third time in a row, for that I am, if possible, even more grateful.”

Moreno continued his speech by referring to the hard times of the last four years, and recalled the days of confinement and the management of the pandemic crisis. Next, he reached out to the rest of the political formations “to work for all citizens, putting the general interest and the interest of Águilas above all else. I will forcefully ask the central and regional governments for what corresponds to them and is justice for Águilas and for all its neighbors.

«I will continue working to transform our city and create more opportunities. Undoubtedly, the approval of the urban plan has been one of the great milestones of this past legislature, but now we have the most difficult challenge ahead of us, which is to develop it, because the future of Águilas will depend on it, “said the mayoress.

«Before finishing I want to thank my family, my parents, my husband and my children, and my colleagues because during these four years there have been moments in which it has not been easy to be by my side. Thank you for your unconditional support, for your understanding and for your infinite patience,” he added. After reading a poem by Isabel Hernández, Moreno concluded: “Thank you very much for as much as you have given me, I will always carry you in my heart and there will be nothing that fills me with more pride than having been and being your mayoress.”