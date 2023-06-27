Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 09:52



The mayoress of Águilas, Mari Carmen Moreno, yesterday asked the Autonomous Community to urgently promote the construction of a new treatment plant to “avoid problems such as the one that forced the closure of the beaches of La Colonia and Poniente” due to a wastewater discharge on Sunday. “Six years ago, I already had a project, but it did not have financing,” she lamented. And she added that “the powers in the maintenance of these plants do not belong to the municipalities, it belongs to Esamur.” This entity receives about 20 euros per month per neighbor for sanitation; and this “is not being adequate,” she denounced Moreno.

Esamur held the City Council responsible for the discharge, because it originated in a pumping station. Moreno replied that these facilities are of regional competence. And he criticized the Ministry for Ecological Transition for denying funding, alleging that the treatment plant “is not included among those of general interest because it does not usually cause problems.”