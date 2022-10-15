Home page World

Of: Maximilian Kettenbach, Andreas Knobloch

Split

Instead of flying to the sun of Crete, holiday planes had to land in Athens. A bad storm on the island makes the landing approach impossible.

Athens/Munich – A severe storm on Crete forced numerous holiday planes to make an “emergency landing” in the Greek capital Athens on Saturday. Among the travelers is one of our editors. He was on Lufthansa flight 1758 from Munich to Crete.

Passengers initially stayed on the planes at Athens airport, which refueled and then queued for the restart. The Lufthansa flight was probably one of many. The closure of the airports in Crete, Heraklion and Chania continued. “It should be hours rather than minutes,” announced the Lufthansa pilot after landing at eleven o’clock.

Heavy storm hits Greek holiday island – hundreds of holidaymakers are stranded in Athens

At around 12.45 p.m., the pilot specified the departure time: “We will probably be able to take off in four hours and will try to improve your situation until then.” He had considered letting the passengers into the terminal, but experience had shown that it was often spontaneous Hurry up. “And flying off without guests on board is also difficult.” A little later, however, the Munich passengers were able to leave the airline and pass the waiting time in the terminal.

Meanwhile, videos and pictures show how dangerous the storms on the island of Crete are Daily newspaper “Kathimerini“ published: A man died in severe flooding, two other people were initially missing on Saturday. The situation was “out of control,” the mayor of the city of Sitia told Skai TV. He described such storms in the region as “extraordinary”. The 112 warned in a tweet of “dangerous weather phenomena in the next 24 hours”.

Crete: 50-year-old dies in the floods

According to the fire department, a 50-year-old man near the city of Heraklion in the north of the island was surprised in his car by the torrential rain and could not save himself. According to the authorities, at least nine other people were temporarily stuck in their cars. Eight tourists and a security guard had to wait in a museum.

Local media also reported extensive damage in coastal villages, where roads became raging rivers. A regional representative asked residents of the island to stay at home if possible.

The extent to which German tourists will be able to enjoy Crete in the coming days and weeks is anything but certain (ank, mke, afp)