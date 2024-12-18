The mayor of Valencia maintains the deputy mayor of Vox despite his accusation for a possible hate crime

The mayor of València of the PP, María José Catalá, will for the moment keep the second deputy mayor, the municipal spokesperson for Vox, Juan Manuel Badenas, in her government team, despite his accusation of spreading racist hoaxes.

Two young people suffer various fractures after being victims of a homophobic attack in Valencia shouting “julandrones”

As elDiario.es has exclusively reported, the investigating court number 7 of Valencia has accepted for processing the complaint filed by the Prosecutor’s Office for an alleged crime committed on the occasion of the exercise of fundamental rights and public liberties guaranteed by the Constitution against Badenas. , who must declare as investigated (previously charged) on January 16 at 10:00 a.m.

Asked about this situation, Catalá commented that she respects “all judicial procedures” and added that everyone who works in public affairs has had a lot of experience, so “prudence in these cases and respect for judicial procedures is “the most advisable.”

Regarding the requests for the cessation of their responsibilities by Compromís and the PSPV, the mayor has thrown the ball away: “It is a bad day to give lessons when the same wife of the President of the Government is testifying as a defendant,” despite the fact that Begoña Gómez He does not hold public office.

As for whether Badenas will use the legal services of the City Council to defend himself, Catalá has assured that he knows that he has “a private lawyer”, although it is true that if the matter is archived, he could request the City Council to pay his legal expenses. lawyer.

On this matter, the Vox ombudsman in Les Corts, José María Llanos, has stated that it is something that must be “resolved in court” and, from there, they will abide by “the resolution in each case.” “We do not intervene in criminal cases. “Let it be settled before the courts and we will abide by the resolution in each case,” he limited himself to telling journalists in the hallways of Les Corts.

Criticisms of Compromís and PSPV

The PSPV and Compromís groups in the Valencia City Council have once again requested the dismissal of the second deputy mayor and municipal spokesperson for Vox, Juan Manuel Badenas, who is being investigated by a court following a complaint from the Prosecutor’s Office for falsely attributing a crime to immigrants.

The socialist spokesperson, Borja Sanjuan, has reproached the mayor María José Catalá for the “shame” of keeping him on the government team while the Compromís trustee, Papi Robles, has asked him: “If they are lazy and thugs and on top of that “They are fascists. What are they doing in Mrs. Catalá’s government?”

Borja Sanjuan has pointed out, in statements to the media, that Badenas is accused thanks to the complaint that the socialists brought to the Prosecutor’s Office at the time for having attributed to migrants “crimes that not only had they evidently not committed, but that it made no sense for them to commit.” While there were real hate crimes in the United Kingdom with attacks on refugees, there was a deputy mayor of the Valencia City Council who was trying to ensure that these attacks also occurred in this city and import hate and violence to the streets.”

For Sanjuan, “it makes no sense” or “justification” that today Badenas continues to be deputy mayor and that Catalá “continues to maintain in his government a person who a court and the Hate Crimes Prosecutor’s Office considers may be “responsible for a crime to try to sow hatred against people who are residents of the city of Valencia.”

“A migrant who lives in Valencia has every right in the world to have his city council respect him, protect him and defend him,” he said, and stressed that his group will study and carry out “all possible legal measures to stop hate crimes not only in society but sadly also in the government of the Valencia City Council.”

For her part, Compromís spokesperson, Papi Robles, also speaking to the media, lamented that “the story of fascists within the City Council continues.”

“Surely tomorrow we will also wake up with the accusation of Mrs. Cecilia Herrero because it is very clear that her statements, made publicly and repeatedly, directly attack the diversity of people, people who are from different origins,” he said in allusion to the Prosecutor’s complaint against this Vox councilor, after her group’s complaint for racist messages.

Robles recalled that a week ago there was a homophobic attack in Valencia and stressed: “The hate speeches that these people are making in the institutions are giving rise to violence and aggressiveness in the streets that we are not going to consent to.”