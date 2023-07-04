María Pilar Puche García submitted her resignation to the act of councilor of the Yecla City Council. The number six of the candidacy of the Popular Party of the town in the last municipal elections decided to leave her position in the city council “for strictly health reasons”, they confirm from the municipal group of the PP.

María Pilar Puche, who was sworn into office barely 15 days ago, was assigned the departments of Tourism, Commerce, Consumption and Hospitality in the distribution made by the mayoress, Remedios Lajara, among the 8 councilors who accompany her on the government team. Puche was one of the new faces of the Yecla PP candidacy with which the formation presented itself to the elections last May.

possible relief



The new mayor of the government team can be number 10 of the candidacy, José Antonio Marín, if he accepts. The mayoress, Remedios Lajara, has already contacted Marín to explain the conditions under which he would be part of the government team, and what his powers would be.

This is a person of the highest confidence in Lajara, who was left out of the municipal team by barely a hundred votes, which left the PP without councilor number 10 on the list in favor of the PSOE.

‘El Chino’, as Marín is popularly known, was already a party councilor in the last term and was considered a “key” in the Lajara government team, which suggests that if he becomes part of the corporation he may have any of the portfolios he managed over the past four years.

José Antonio Marín, who since the results were known has been saying goodbye to his time in politics on social networks, may have to go the other way and have to say “hello” again.