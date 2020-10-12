“I give my opinion, but it is the State which decides”, specifies the mayor of Toulouse.

“There are measures that I do not approve of, it is the total closure of bars”, declared Sunday October 11 on franceinfo the mayor (LR) of Toulouse Jean-Luc Moudenc, whose city, like Montpellier, will switch from Tuesday October 13 at midnight to the maximum alert zone for the coronavirus.

“I consider that it was an extremely minority place of spread of the virus, insists the chosen one, and that it is essentially the private sphere which is today the theater of propagation, and that it is the individual responsibility, the attitude of each one, which counts more than to suppress an epidemic which is already badly in point “, estimated the mayor. Jean-Luc Moudenc says “have no choice” for the implementation of measures, which will be detailed on Monday.“The situation has deteriorated and we are in this situation where we could not avoid it”, also regretted the mayor of Toulouse.