The Totana City Council reported this Wednesday of the seriousness of the health of its mayor, Juan José Cánovas. The councilor is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Morales Meseguer hospital, affected by Covid, and there has been a worsening in his health. According to medical assistance sources, his situation is “critical.”

Cánovas was admitted on December 20, since his health was deteriorating in a worrying way, especially due to other pathologies. During all this time he has been sedated and intubated.