Friday, June 23, 2023, 00:57



Updated 4:10 p.m.

The mayor of Totana, Juan Pagán, signed the resolution for the assignment of the delegations to the members of the new municipal government. Thus, the mayor María Isabel Rubio will hold the departments of Culture, Education, Celebrations, Tourism, Traditions, Health, Sanitation, Human Resources and Citizen Services, while Francisco José Díaz Espinosa will be in charge of the Treasury, Contracting, Regime departments. Interior, Development and Employment, Fundraising, Heritage, Quality, Transparency, New Technologies and Youth, according to the Consistory.

For her part, Patricia Eva Corbalán will direct Urban Planning, Industry, the Proinvitosa company, Environment and Sports, and the mayor Francisco Javier Tudela will be in charge of Police and Citizen Security, Commerce and Markets, Crafts, SMEs and the Self-Employed, Hospitality, Activities, Consumption , Transport and Taxi, ORA Services, Road Safety and Civil Protection.

In addition, Isabel García will hold Social Welfare, Equality, Women, the Elderly, Dependency, Childhood, Citizen Participation and NGOs, Districts, Agriculture and Livestock, and Antonio Martínez will lead Services, Roads, Works and Infrastructures, Maintenance, Cemetery and Municipal Water Service .