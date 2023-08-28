The new mayor of Perm at the inauguration was presented with a hammer for “knocking out bureaucratic foolishness”

The new mayor of Perm, Eduard Sosnin, at the inauguration in the city Palace of Youth was presented with a hammer for “knocking out bureaucratic foolishness”, transmits RBC.

An unusual gift was presented to the newly-made head by the Governor of the Perm Territory Dmitry Makhonin. In addition, the mayor of the Russian city was presented with a book.

“I asked the factory workers from Motovilikha to create this weapon – this is a hammer, which is a symbol of the plant, a symbol of the industriousness of the Permians, the inflexibility of the Ural character. In addition to fitness, it can also be used to kick bureaucratic nonsense out of the head, ”Mahonin explained at the inauguration.

Congratulating Sosnin, he stressed that the hammer would help him “forge the future of Perm and the Perm Territory.”

Sosnin, before his appointment as mayor, was the minister of economic development and investment in the region. His rival was the head of the Leninsky district of the city, Alexander Rusanov.

