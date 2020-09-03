The head of the Russian city of Yaroslavl, Vladimir Volkov, owes almost 30 thousand rubles for utility services. We are talking about the mayor’s apartment in Lyubertsy near Moscow. Reported by “76.ru”.

“Volkov’s arrears in payments for living space, utility bills, including penalties, excluding arrears in payments for gas, heat and electricity is 28,703 rubles 41 kopecks,” the Federal Bailiff Service in the Moscow Region reported. At the moment, enforcement proceedings have been initiated against the head of the city.

Later, the mayor commented on the situation in an interview with journalists of the Kommersant publication and said that he did not have time to trace how the debt was formed, since he permanently resides in Yaroslavl. Volkov said that in the near future he plans to sort out the situation and pay off the debt.

In 2018, a similar story happened with the mayor of the city of Birobidzhan (Jewish Autonomous Region). Evgeny Korostelev accumulated debt for utilities – he did not systematically pay for the heating of his apartment. The situation was resolved only after a conversation between the mayor and the governor. Then Korostelev was reminded of the need to comply with financial obligations.

