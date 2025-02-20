The mayor of the PP who has thrown a mayor of Vox blames for 254,000 euros and multiple expenses without justifying

The mayor of the Mallorcan municipality of Alcúdia, Fina Llinares (PP), who has ceased “for loss of confidence” to Joan Mateu Gual (Vox), until this Tuesday Councilor for Tourism, he pointed to the multiple expenses without justifying what he has incurred The ex -regidor as well as to its “clear incompetence” in the non -payment of 254,000 euros for the organization of the Ironman sports test, which every year takes place in the Locality and whose last invoice “has been charged with the remnant,” according to the first mayor.

Juan Mateu’s enigmatic vital journey: from ‘Drag Queen’ in the discos from Ibiza to Vox Councilor

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the mayor recriminates the “inadequate management” of Gual and asserts that the invoices set in question “are not considered ethical”, in addition to referring to “various administrative incidents.”

In the same note, Linares states that since the beginning of this legislature he promised to form a “solid and united team to transform Alcúdia”. However, he regrets that the management of the tourism area “has left much to be desired”, since invoices have been detected that “do not conform to ethical standards.” According to publishes Diario de Mallorcathe extreme right -wing exregitor would have spent public “thousands of euros” without justifying taxis, hotels and restaurants, we explain that the exedil has denied.

“These irregularities, added to the bad relationship that has maintained with some entities in the sector, have seriously hindered the development of tourism projects,” Linares affects, who also assures that, in two years of work, he would only have shared six trips of The 12 that the exconcejal has done: “At no time have I coincided with him in taxis or in restaurants in Mallorca, which reinforces the lack of coordination and commitment in Your management, ”he emphasizes.

The City Council has reported that it has opened an investigation to clarify the accusations and “guarantee transparency and accountability in the municipal administration.” “This decision has been made after a thorough analysis of the situation and with the aim of restoring confidence in the government team, to ensure that each member acts for the benefit of the community and under criteria of ethics and professionalism,” abounds the Consistory.

The mayor has reiterated her commitment to transparency and has been willing to provide the necessary information to demonstrate the correction of the measures adopted.

It should be remembered that Gual aroused the controversy in July 2024 following some demonstrations in the municipal station in which he pointed out that Aurora Picornell, symbol of fascist repression in Mallorca and whose photograph was torn that same month by the president of the Parliament, Gabriel Senne was not killed by Francoism but her death was one of many caused by the war conflict. Actually, during the eve of Kings of 1937, the coup plotters shot the head of the Women’s Organization of the Communist Party in Balears, today turned into an icon of historical memory and republicanism.

After that, the opposition parties Alcúdia -Psoe, Més, Unides Podem and the Pi- They presented a motion To, unsuccessfully, claim resignation or cessation. The then councilor refused to leave his position and PP, Vox and Unió Per Alcúdia, members of the government team, voted against their dismissal.

After the dismissal of Gual, the municipal Vox group in the City of Alcúdia expressed its rejection of the published information about it, which, according to the formation of the extreme right, point “maliciously” to an alleged improper use of municipal funds.

The mayor of the PP in Alcúdia ceases her Councilor for Tourism, of Vox, for spending “thousands of euros” on restaurants and hotels



The extreme right party has justified that the invoices of the expenses for assistance to events related to the promotion of the municipality and, therefore, directly related to its responsibility as a councilor of Tourism, exist and are conveniently controlled and approved by the bodies of competent surveillance ”.