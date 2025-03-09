The mayor of the PP of a town in Palencia blocks a cobblestone in memory of a sport in a Nazi field

No images of him are preserved. But the Nazi records and a French letter from 1952 record that Antonio García Hevia, who believes that he was a militant of the CNT, was imprisoned in Mauthausen and died in the Nazi concentration field of Gustan, Austria. His direct family never received the letter sent by the French government in the 50s, and the descendants they have left are already very distant and had not even heard of Antonio: they learned by one of the members of the Palencia Association for the recovery of historical memory, Ángel Redondo.

According to the family and the representative of the memorialist association, the mayor of Hontoria de Cerrato (PP), in Palencia, has been denied privately to place this plaque (Stolperstein In German, a stone of memory, a cobblestone with a brass sheet). In the last plenary, which was held in December last year, he did not accept this procedure arguing that he did not appear a form of contact, according to the family spokesman.

Nor did he let them intervene in the plenary session. “I went to talk to him and he told me they were not willing to do anything. But of course, it is my word against yours, ”he says to eldiario.es. Mariano Alfambra, who acts as a family spokesman. When this media has contacted the mayor, Juan Antonio Abarquero, he has questioned him to call him a journalist and has hung the phone. This newspaper has contacted the PP of Palencia, which has declined to make assessments in this regard.

One of the two IU councilors, in the opposition, says they included this issue in the plenary and asked to let the family speak. “We asked to be attended and tribute to them. That was a cobblestone and did not suppose any cost. But he did not let them speak, ”laments Pablo Pastor, who considers that this is a matter of” wanting to do it. ” The City Council is expected to celebrate a plenary this month, but there is still no set date.

“Until now he has put gights and impediments. You are using dilatory practices, ”Redondo denounces. Right now, according to one of the opposition councilors (United Left), the mayor has asked the family to prove their personal ties with Antonio García Hevia, so they have had to request the birth certificates of several ancestors. “We have asked for the birth certificate of my father -in -law to Camostar that my wife is Antonio’s granddaughter’s niece because the mayor told us that this could only ask for family members,” says Alfambra.

If municipal procedures do not advance, the memorialist association plans to go to the Ombudsman, the Secretariat of State of Historical Memory and the Procurator of the Common (the Autonomous Defender). “In October or November we begin to present writings. We ask for an auditorium [para el homenaje]but we cannot do it on the street, and an administrative authorization to place the cobblestone. The intention of the family was to pay tribute in August of this year, but it is something that they no longer see viable. The family regrets that the City Council has not answered its requests.

In addition, the foundation that manufactures these Stolperstein He only does it if the administrative permit necessary for its installation is available, so the family does not even have the cobblestone.

Antonio García Hevia was deported by his political ideas. Born in 1898, he was arrested in 1940 in Los Vosos and also went through the Stalag (Fallingbostel prisoner field) in Fallingbostel, in Germany. He came from a family of shepherds from Palencia, but he left for Aragon and deported. In the fields, the prisoners had to fill some cards with personal data and, among them, they were asked about a contact relative. Antonio gave the data of his brother -in -law, Ciriaco Gutiérrez. But Ciriaco never received news from his brother -in -law and did not talk about him again in the family. Now, it is the descendants of Ciriaco who are asking for a tribute to their uncle grandfather.

IU Councilor Pablo Pastor believes that the mayor is “giving long.” “We will continue to see how the procedure is going and if we will not ask that the law be complied with and a tribute is made,” he says to this medium.