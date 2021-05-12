The authorities completely lost control of the Israeli city of Lod due to the riots. This was stated by the mayor Yair Revivo, reports the Times of Israel.

According to him, the clashes between Jews and Arabs in the city located 20 kilometers from Tel Aviv are a civil war. He also spoke about the burning of synagogues, houses and hundreds of cars. “Hundreds of Arab thugs roam the streets. it [новая] Kristallnacht, ”he warned.

In this regard, he called on the country’s authorities to send troops to the city. In turn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the situation in Lod “anarchy” and promised, if necessary, to impose a curfew to “restore law and order.”

Kristallnacht – Jewish pogroms in Nazi Germany and Austria in November 1938, during which dozens of people died. Then, as a result of attacks, many streets were covered with fragments of shop windows, shops, buildings and synagogues belonging to Jews.